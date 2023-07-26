The Los Angeles Angels continue to chip away in the American League Wild Card race, pulling within three-and-a-half games of a postseason slot. Such circumstances make trading Shohei Ohtani seem far less likely than it was a week ago, but if the Halos don't think they can re-sign the two-way star then none of this recent success really matters. While a top team would obviously be a natural suitor, is it possible a club like the Seattle Mariners see Ohtani as their launching pad into contention?

There have been delightful surprises and dreadful disappointments, but the Mariners are the true enigma of the 2023 MLB season. They came into April with high hopes and a loaded roster destined to compete for the AL West title. Instead, they have been utterly mediocre. And it goes beyond that.

Seattle has teased its fans a number of times. Puzzling losses are followed by a thrilling series win that looks to jump start a big turnaround. It never comes, though. The cycle merely repeats itself, which has brought us to this point. The M's are 51-50 and sit four-and-a-half games out of the wild card with three teams to catch. They are running out of time to find that desperate jolt of life.

The Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline could determine just how much urgency there is inside T-Mobile Park. Ohtani has already considered this franchise in the past and his presence could do something believed unfathomable a few years ago- earn the Mariners a second-straight postseason berth. But it will take a big haul of talent to acquire this megastar.

Seattle's 2023 shortcomings have forced the front office to refrain from huge blockbusters. It has to be realistic about the current situation. Underachieving for almost four months has eliminated the luxury of taking a big swing next week.

An insane trade package for Shohei Ohtani is simply not worth it for the Mariners.

Mariners cannot afford to gamble on Shohei Ohtani

There has truly never been a scenario such as this one. The 2021 MVP and likely 2023 MVP is expected to earn the largest contract in the history of the sport. Many of the big-market teams who can brave such an undertaking are not legitimate buyers going into the deadline. Contenders like the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays are ill-equipped to ink a long-term extension in free agency, and thus may deem it reckless to abandon their business philosophy for two exciting months that may not even culminate in a World Series championship.

That leaves us with limited choices for a viable trading destination. The Mariners are not among them. They cannot trust that their foundation is strong enough to maximize Ohtani's value right now. Too much has not panned out. Ty France is not the reliable contact hitter he has been since he arrived in Seattle. Neither Teoscar Hernandez nor Eugenio Suarez are packing the punch fans hoped. And Julio Rodriguez has taken a big step backwards in his sophomore campaign.

The pitching staff has held together nicely the whole way, despite losing Robbie Ray early on. Luis Castillo is a reliable ace and the young trio of Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryce Miller are quietly becoming one of the most tantalizing groups of young arms since the mid-2010s New York Mets. Adding Shohei Ohtani to the mix is downright scary.

It is also irresponsible. At least right now.

Mariners should push hard in free agency

Seattle must preserve its strong farm system. The organization has been aggressive in both free agency and the trade market, but parting with a potential combination of shortstop Cole Young, right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock and other high-end prospects is ill-advised. The very reason Ohtani is expected to leave the Angels is because they are not a highly-competitive baseball team. The Mariners' recent track record, 2023 not withstanding, is undoubtedly better but still not eye-popping.

If the M's were to still miss the playoffs even after trading for the 29-year-old, then what message does that send? It is harder to sell the Japanese native on a long-term contract with a significant chunk of the future already being mortgaged to get him there in the first place. The more prudent approach is to make a smaller move ahead of the deadline that can allow the team to squeeze into the third wild card slot.

We know the fans are clamoring for Ohtani and would treat him like a king. There is belief he also wants to stay on the West Coast. Those factors will remain strong during Winter Meetings. It is intimidating to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers on the open market, but president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has a compelling offer to make Ohtani.

This franchise has done a respectable job of building itself back up and must stay the course. Reports indicate that management is likely to stand pat this year, but that Shohei Ohtani itch can be unbearable. Resisting the urge to scratch it could pay dividends in the end for the Seattle Mariners.