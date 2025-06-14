Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert has not pitched since April 25. An elbow injury sidelined a key piece of Dan Wilson's rotation for a month and a half. After completing his final rehab start in Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Gilbert confirmed that his next start will be in the major leagues. He is a welcome sight on the mound for the second-place team in the American League West.

The Mariners selected Zach Pop from Triple-A, and he will take Logan Evans' spot on Seattle's roster. The moves leave the team's 40-man roster at 39 players, with the open spot likely meant for Gilbert. The All-Star pitcher pitched six scoreless innings in his last rehab start and completed a bullpen before the Mariners' game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Replacing Evans with Pop on the major league roster is notable as well. Wilson's search for relievers has stretched throughout the entire season. Matt Brash and Andres Munoz are a great option at the end of Seattle's games. However, their manager wants as much depth as possible in his bullpen.

Article Continues Below

Gilbert's return will be a big help to a starting rotation that needs him as a third option. Bryan Woo and Luis Castillo have been good, but need help behind them. George Kirby has been quiet since his return and Bryce Miller is still on the Mariners' injured list.

Seattle's roster moves come at a crucial point in their season. The team is 33-34 ahead of their series opener against the Guardians on Friday night. Hot stretches from the Houston Astros and Angels have the Mariners back in a fight for the division.

The team hopes that Gilbert and Pop's return to Seattle help the team rebound after a tough stretch. The Mariners have had standout players fuel a hot start, but it is up to Wilson and his pitching staff to complement the offense and help Seattle win games.