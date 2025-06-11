When the Seattle Mariners punctuated their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels last Sunday after losing five contests in a row, it looked as though that victory gave them a spark. However, all the M's have done since is lose games, as they followed that series up by losing three consecutive games to get swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in a set that ended in a 5-2 Seattle defeat at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The Mariners will continue to figure things out as they navigate through an ugly stretch. One takeaway Seattle pitcher Bryan Woo came away with amid all the losing is that “Baseball kicks your a** sometimes,” per MLB columnist Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Well, it's definitely not “sometimes” of late when it comes to losing for the Mariners, who have lost eight of their last 10 outings.

In the series finale against the Diamondbacks, Seattle took a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning before Woo, who started for the Mariners, got rocked in a five-run salvo by the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte opened the inning with back-to-back singles, then after Geraldo Perdomo lined out to center, Josh Naylor drew a walk to load up the bases, setting up a grand slam opportunity for former Seattle slugger Eugenio Suarez.

After taking a ball on Woo's first offering, Suarez took an 89 mph slider deep to left center for a 410-foot home run to clear the bases and put Arizona in front, 4-2. Pavin Smith later hit a solo home run to extend the Diamondbacks' lead to three runs before the end of the frame.

In total, Woo pitched for six innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a free pass issued through 79 pitches. After his latest start, Woo drops to 5-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 13 starts (82.1 innings).

Seattle's offense and pitching have not been mediocre this June in which the Mariners have posted just a 4.95 ERA, and while they are seventh in the big leagues this month with a .263 batting average, their .309 OBP is just 15th as well as their .389 slugging percentage. Their 30 runs scored in 10 games is the fourth-fewest in MLB in June.

The Mariners, who were also swept by the Baltimore Orioles earlier this month, will next take on the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game set at home, beginning on Friday.