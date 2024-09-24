ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Framber Valdez heads to the mound for the Houston Astros as they face the Seattle Mariners. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick.

Mariners-Astros Projected Starters

Logan Gilbert vs. Framber Valdez

Logan Gilbert (8-11) with a 3.24 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP

Last Start: Gilbert went 5.1 innings in his last start, giving up six hits, two walks, and a home run. He would surrender two runs as he took the win over the Yankees.

2024 Road Splits: Gilbert is 4-6 in 16 starts on the road this year. He has a 3.82 ERA and a .202 opponent batting average.

Framber Valdez (14-7) with a 2.85 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP

Last Start: Valdez went seven innings, giving up five hits, two walks, and a home run. He would give up just one run, but take the loss to the Padres.

2024 Home Splits: Valdez is 8-2 in 14 home starts this year. He has an ERA of 2.39 and a .209 opponent batting average.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 22nd in the majors in runs scored while sitting 29th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Cal Raleigh has led the way this year. He is hitting just .214 on the year with a .311 on-base percentage. He has 31 home runs and 95 RBIs. Further, he has stolen six bases and scored 67 times. Julio Rodriguez has also been solid this year. He is hitting .272 on the year with 19 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 70 runs scored. Further, he has stolen 23 bases this year. Rounding out the best bats this year is Luke Raley. Raley is hitting .242 this year with 21 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 56 runs scored.

Julio Rodriguez has been the hot bat as of late. He is hitting .433 in the last week with three home runs, nine RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Jorge Polanco is hitting .261 in the last week. He has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. Finally, Victor Robles has hit .333 in the last week with three RBIs and four runs scored. The Mariners are hitting .263 in the last week with eight home runs and 27 runs scored in six games.

Current members of the Astros have 179 career at-bats against Logan Gilbert. They have hit .268 against Gilbert. Alex Bregman has had a lot of success against Gilbert. He is 10-28 with three home runs and six RBIs. Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez is 8-28 with four doubles, a home run, and seven RBIs. Finally, Jose Altuve is 11-30 with five doubles, a home run, and an RBI.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are tenth in the majors in runs scored while sitting third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Yordan Alvarez has led the way this year. He is hitting .308 on the year with a .392 on-base percentage. He has 35 home runs, 86 RBIs, and has scored 88 times. Still, Alvarez is considered day-to-day with an injury. Yanier Diaz is also having a great year. He is hitting .302 on the year with a .327 on-base percentage. Diaz has 16 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 70 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Alex Bregman. Bregman is hitting .257 on the year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs, 73 RBIs, and has scored 78 times this year.

Alex Bregman has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .276 with two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Kyle Tucker is on fire hitting. He is hitting .524 in the last week. He also has two home runs, four RBIs, and has scored six times in the last week. Rounding out the best bats as of late is Yanier Diaz. Diaz has hit .333 in the last week with three RBIs and six runs scored.

Current members of the Mariners have 186 career at-bats against Framber Valdez. They have hit .306 against Valdez. Jorge Polanco has gone 9-22 with two doubles and an RBI. Meanwhile, JP Crawford is 9-28 with a home run and four RBIs. Finally, Mitch Garver is 8-27 with a home run and three RBIs.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick

Logan Gilbert has given up 12 runs in his last 25.1 innings of work over four starts. Two of the starts saw Gilbert give up just two runs, while he gave up four runs in the other two starts. Meanwhile, the Mariners are 2-2 in those four starts. Meanwhile, Framber Valdez is pitching well. He has given up two goals in his last 20.1 innings of work, but the Astros are 2-1 in those three games. The Astros have been the better offense, and Valedez has been the better pitcher. Take the Astros in this one.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-144)