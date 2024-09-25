ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners are on the road to take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday evening. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mariners-Astros Projected Starters

George Kirby vs. Yusei Kikuchi

George Kirby (13-11) with a 3.60 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 185 innings pitched, 173K/22BB, .247 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Win, 6 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 18 starts, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 102.2 innings pitched, 89K/12BB, .256 oBA

Yusei Kikuchi (9-9) with a 4.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 169.2 innings pitched, 198K/43BB, .247 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Angels: No Decision, 6 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 17 starts, 4.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 98 innings pitched, 117K/20BB, .246 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Astros Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +124

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Astros

Time: 12:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

TV: Root Sports, Space City Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

George Kirby has having an awesome season, and that is because he does a lot of things really well. The main thing is he does not walk batters. Kirby is in the 99th percentile in walk percentage. He attacks the zone, and he gets hitters to chase when he is out of the zone. Kirby is in the 84th percentile in chase percentage, and that needs to continue Wednesday night. The Mariners can still make the playoffs, but it starts with George Kirby.

Kirby has dominated the Astros this season. He has not registered a win or a loss, but he has made three starts. In those starts, Kirby has thrown 18 innings, allowed just 14 hits, and he has a 1.50 ERA. More impressively, Kirby has struck out 17 batters, and he has not walked a single batter. If Kirby can continue to pitch well against the Astros, the Mariners are going to win this game.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yusei Kikuchi has been literally unbeatable with the Astros this season. Since being acquired at the deadline, the Astros are 9-0 in games he has started. Kikuchi himself is 5-0. He has thrown 54 innings, allowed just 38 hits, and struck out 68. He is pitching his best right now, and the Astros are very thankful for that. If he can continue to be dominant for Houston, the Astros will win another one of his starts.

Kikuchi should be able to dominate the Mariners. Seattle has the second-lowest batting average, seventh-lowest slugging percentage, and they have the most strikeouts in the MLB. Seattle swings and misses a lot, and a lot of that comes from pitches in the zone. Kikuchi is very much a strikeout pitcher, so the Mariners are going to struggle at the plate in this game. With that said, the Astros should be able to win.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick

This is a game in which I would not be surprised to see the Under hit with ease. Both pitchers are capable of shutting down their opponents, and it would not be surprising to see under seven runs scored in this game. As for a winner, it is hard to ignore what Kikuchi has done for the Astros. Houston has not lost with him on the mound, and that streak will continue. For that reason, I am going to take the Astros to win this game straight up.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-146)