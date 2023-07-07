We're back with another prediction and pick for today's MLB slate as we turn our attention towards this series between American League West rivals. The Seattle Mariners (43-43) will take on the Houston Astros (49-39) for the second game of their four-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners-Astros prediction and pick.

The Seattle Mariners are currently fourth in the AL West and trail the leading Texas Rangers by seven games. They're able to sustain a .500 record until this point of the season and will hope to once again get hot right before the playoffs. They've been streaky as of yet but are coming into this one having won five of their last six games including beating the Astros 5-1 yesterday. Luis Castillo (RHP) will be their starter.

The Houston Astros are second in the AL West and trail the Rangers by just two games. After a pedestrian start to the season, they've been able to find wins at the right time and capitalize on times where the Rangers couldn't find wins. They're 7-3 in their last 10 games and have outscored opponents by 18 runs. They're hoping to bounce back after scoring just one run at home yesterday. Hunter Brown (RHP) will be the likely starter.

Here are the Mariners-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Astros Odds

Seattle Mariners: -104

Houston Astros: -112

Over (7): -122

Under (7): +110

How To Watch Mariners vs. Astros

TV: ATT SportsNet

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have been seeing the ball well lately and their pitching staff has found their consistency. Julio Rodriguez will represent them in the All Star Game and they'll be hoping to once again put together a run to end the season. While they're still young, they're anchored by a veteran pitching staff that's allowed just three runs in the last three games. If their bats can get going once again in Houston, they'll have the upper hand in this pitching matchup.

Luis Castillo (5-6) will start with a 3.05 ERA thru 100.1 innings pitched. He's been one of their go-to guys in mid-series games and will give them a solid chance if he can keep his composure early. He's been a strikeout machine so look for him to be aggressive in trying to tie these batters up. The Mariners are just 19-23 on the road this season but have performed as the underdogs.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are swinging good bats right now and have been able to pull away in games with their explosive offense. Yainer Diaz has been crushing home runs and when the Astros jump out to a lead early, they're a hard to catch from behind. However, they've struggled to get back into game in the same right and play better when their pitching is strong from the start. A different player can step up each night for the Astros in a different way and it gives manager Dusty Baker a ton of confidence when plugging any player into their lineup.

Hunter Brown (6-5) will start with a 3.76 ERA thru 91 innings pitched. He's done well this season allowing just nine home run balls, but he's alternated wins and losses in his last five games. On the bright side, he's done a great job of bouncing back at home and will feel confident that his team can improve their run totals. It's a matter of getting hot for the Astros and considering the run they've been on over the last ten games, they should see some improved play this time around.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are extremely focused during this series and want to make a statement by winning the first two games. They're playing with more confidence at the moment and it could pay off for them if this game stays close to the end. The Astros, however, have bounced back in spots like this all season and seem to be in a good position to do so again. For the prediction, let's take the Houston Astros by the slightest of margins as Hunter Brown gets on track with a win.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros (-112)