The Toronto Blue Jays finish their series with the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The series between the Mariners and Blue Jays opened on Monday. The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the second, and then Davis Schneider added two more runs in the third. Jose Berrios would go 6.2 innings without giving up a run, and the Blue Jays would go on to take a 5-2 victory.
The two will go at it again on Tuesday night. George Kirby will be on the mound for the Mariners. He is 1-1 with a 5.23 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. Chris Bassitt will be on the mound for the Blue Jays. He is 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA and a 2.14 WHIP this year.
Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Mariners' offense has not been great this year. They are 25th in runs scored, while sitting 24th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Mitch Haniger has been solid this year. He is hitting .257 on the year with four RBIs. He has two doubles and a home run this year while scoring four runs. Further, he has four walks, leading to a .333 on-base percentage. Jorge Polanco and Dominic Canzone both have been driving in runs, but not hitting great. Canzone has five RBIS with two homers and two runs scored. He has also struck out 11 times. Polanco is hitting .175 with a .267 on-base percentage. He also has a home run and two runs scored while driving in three runs.
Meanwhile, Julio Rodriguez is also struggling. He is hitting just .186 in the rough season with a .267 on-base percentage. Rodriguez has just one extra-base hit, a double, while he has three RBIS and two stolen bases. He has been better with runners in scoring positions. He is hitting .286 in that situation. As a team, the Mariners are hitting .247 with runners in scoring position, but do have 18 strikeouts, and just three extra-base hits.
The pitching has been average as well. They are 23rd in team ERA, 17th in WHIP, and 22nd in opponent batting average. It will be Logan Gilbert on the mound for the Mariners in this one. He has made two starts this year, not deciding on either of them. In the first one, he went seven innings giving up just one run. In the second, it was 5.2 inning, giving up four runs. Current members of the Blue Jays also hit well against him, hitting .268 with eight extra-base hits in 71 at-bats, and having 13 RBIs.
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jays are tied for 21st in runs scored this year while sitting 28th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. Justin Turner has the best batting average this year. he is hitting .290 on the year with a .410 on-base percentage. He also has a home run and five RBIs on the year. Turner also leads the team scoring seven times this year. After that, the next highest among qualified batters is Valdimir Guerrero Jr. He is hitting just .220 with a .347 on-base percentage. He has two doubles and two home runs, leading to four RBIs this year.
Still, the Blue Jays have some players driving in runs. Davis Schneider has just 19 at-bats but is hitting .263 with seven RBIs and two home runs. Alejandro Kirk has seven RBIs while he is hitting just .176 this year.
The Pitching has not been much better for the Jays. They are 26th in the majors in ERA while sitting 27th in WHIP and 28th in opponent batting average. It will be Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for the Bleu Jays. He has made two starts so far this year. Kikuchi went 4.1 innings against the Rays in the first starting, giving up three runs and taking the loss. He would rebound to go 5.1 innings against the Yankees, without giving up a run and taking the no decision.
Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
While the Mariners' offense has been better this year, it is not a major gap between the two teams. The Blue Jays have the better starting pitcher going in this one. They will come away with a win in this game.
Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-188)