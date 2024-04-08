The Seattle Mariners head to Canada as they travel to visit the Toronto Blue Jays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Heading into another series the Mariners are just 4-6 on the year and have lost four of their last five overall. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays head into the series also at 4-6 on the year, and also losers of three of their last four. On Monday night, the two teams will face off. The Mariners will be sending Luis Castillo to the mound for the first game of the series. He is 0-2 on the year with a 6.75 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios to the mound in game one of the series. He is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mariners-Blue Jays Odds
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline: -108
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline: -108
Over: 8 (-105)
Under: 8 (-115)
How to Watch Mariners vs. Blue Jays
Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT
TV: RSNW/Sportsnet/MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 8th game with the Blue Jays.
The Mariners' offense has not been great this year. They are 25th in runs scores, while sitting 24th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Mitch Haniger has been solid this year. He is hitting .29- on the year with four RBIs. He has two doubles and a home run this year while scoring four runs. Further, he has four walks, leading to a .371 on-base percentage. Jorge Polanco and Dominic Canzone both have been driving in runs, but not hitting great. Canzone has five RBIS with two home and two runs scored. He has also struck out nine times. Polanco is hitting .184 with a .244 on-base percentage. He also has a home run and two runs scored while driving in three runs.
Meanwhile, Julio Rodriguez is also struggling. He is hitting just .205 in the rough season with a .262 on-base percentage. Jee has just one extra-base hit, a double, while he has three RBIS and two stolen bases. He has been better with runners in scoring positions. He is hitting .286 in that situation. As a team, the Mariners are hitting .257 with runners in scoring position, but do have 16 strikeouts, and just three extra-base hits.
The pitching has been average as well/ They are 23rd in team ERA, 16th in WHIP, and 23rd in opponent batting average. The Mariners will be sending George Kirby to the mound for this one. He is 1-1 with a 5.23 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. In his first start, he was solid, with just two hits over 6.2 innings and a win. Last time out, Kirby gave up nine hits, and eight runs, with six earned, in just 3.2 innings of work, taking the loss. Blue Jays have 23 career at-bats against Kirby. They are batting .174 with no RBIs against Kirby's lifetime.
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 8th game with the Mariners.
The Blue Jays are tied for 22nd in runs scored this year while sitting 29th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Justin Turner has the best batting average this year. he is hitting .286 on the year with a .400 on-base percentage. He also has a home run and five RBIs on the year. Turner also leads the team scoring six times this year. After that, the next highest among qualified batters is Bo Bichette, who is batting .194 on the year, with a .306 on-base percentage. He has just three RBIs and two runs scored.
Still, the Blue Jays have some plays driving in runs. Davis Schneider has just 15 at-bats but is hitting .200 with five RBIs and two home runs. Cavan Biggio is hitting .250 in his 25 at-bats, with a double and a home run, leading to four RBIs. A major issue for the Blue Jays has been hitting with runners in scoring position. They are hitting just .197 with runners in scoring position/ This includes 0-20 from Geroge Springer and Valdimir Guerrero Jr.
The Pitching has not been much better for the Jays. They are 27th in the majors in ERA< while sitting 27th in WHIP and 28th in opponent batting average. Chris Bassitt will be on the mound for the Blue Jays in this one. He is 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA and a 2.14 WHIP this year. He has given up four earned runs in each of his two starts while giving up two or more walks and six or more hits in each of them. Bassitt has also yet to pitch out of the fifth inning.
Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
While the Mariners are not playing great, they are playing better than the Blue Jays. They are hitting better, and have the better pitcher in this one. It could be a low-scoring game if Kirby pitches at his best, but could also see tons of runs if both pitchers do what they have done in their last starts. With that, take the better offense right now, which is the Mariners.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-108)