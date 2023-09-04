It is interleague baseball on Labor Day as the Seattle Mariners face the Cincinnati Reds. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Reds prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Mariners enter the game after losing two of three to the Mets over the weekend. They had some struggled pitching over the weekend, but still have come out of the All-Star break hot. They are 32-15 since the break, the second-best record in baseball. This has the Mariners with their sights set on the playoffs. The Mariners are now 77-59 on the season and have a one-game lead over the Rangers and Astros in the division.

Meanwhile, the Reds split a four-game series with the Cubs over the weekend. They will call up another prospect today in their push for the playoffs, as right-hander Connor Phillips will be joining the squad and will start Tuesday. The Reds are now 71-68 on the year, 6.5 games back of the Brewers in the division. They are also in a four-way tie with the Marlins, Giants, and Diamondbacks for the last Wild Card spot in the National League.

Here are the Mariners-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Reds Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 10.5 (-105)

Under: 10.5 (-115)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Reds

TV: RSNW/BSOH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have been one of the highest-scoring teams in baseball in the second half. On the season, they are 11th in runs scored, 19th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Julio Rodriguez leads the team in batting average and RBIs this year, with both of his marks placing him in the top 20 in the majors. He went off in August. On the month he hit .429 with a .474 on-base percentage. Rodriguez hit seven home runs and drove in 30 runs in the month. He also had ten doubles and 19 runs scored on the month while stealing 11 bases. He added another stolen base a double and a triple already this month and looks like he will continue his hot streak.

Still, he has not been the most productive guy in the lineup in the last week. That has been Teoscar Hernandez. He has hit .348 in the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and a double, leading to eight RBIs. Hernandes has also scored three times. Scoring runs is something JP Crawford has been doing a lot of. In the last week, he has scored seven times while driving in five. Crawford is hitting .364 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has also stolen a base and hit three home runs in the last week.

As a whole, the Mariners are hitting well. They have hit nine home runs in their last six games, while also hitting nine doubles and a triple. As a team, they are hitting .241 with a .329 on-base percentage. Further, they have also stolen six bases.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo to the mound today. He is 2-3 on the year with a 4.15 ERA. He was solid in August. In August, Woo made three starts, with the Mariners winning all three of them. In 16 innings of work, he gave up just three runs, good for a 1.69 ERA. Last time out, he went six innings without giving up a run and taking the win over the Athletics.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

While the Mariners' offense has been solid this year, so has the Reds. They are 10th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 18th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Rookie Chrisitan Encarnacion-Strand has been a big part of that as of late. He is hitting .346 over the last week with a home run and four doubles. That has led to three RVIS and two runs scored in the last week. Tyler Stephenson is also driving in runs. He is hitting .444 in the last week with a .545 on-base percentage. In that time he has a home run and three RBIs as well. His only run scored though is him driving in himself.

The other power rookie on the squad, Elly De La Cruz, has not been hitting as well. He is hitting .207 in the last week with a .233 on-base percentage. Still, he does have three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored while stealing two bases. The issue for him has been strikeouts. He has struck out 15 times in the last week to lead the team. As a whole, the Reds are striking out a lot. They have struck out 69 times in seven games while hitting just .231 in the last week. They have only scored 20 times with an expected run total of 23.8.

The Reds will send Tejay Antone to the mound today. He has only made one appearance this year, and that was one inning of work giving up just one hit against the Cubs last Saturday. He has made starts in his career though. Back in 202 he made four starts and had a 2.80 ERA. He went at least four innings in each start, but the Reds only got the win in one of them. The Reds would like to see him give four solid innings today before turning things over the the bullpen.

Final Mariners-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Reds are in dire need of a win. The Mariners are in a good position to make the playoffs, but the Reds are contending with four teams for just one spot. Antone has spent most of this year recovering from Tommy John surgery, while Woo has been solid for the Mariners. He gives them the edge in today's pitching. The Mariners have also been hitting better. The Reds are struggling to get guys home when they get on base. That struggle continues again tonight as the Mariners take the win and cover in the process.

Final Mariners-Reds Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-110)