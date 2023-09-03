The Cincinnati Reds are in the heat of a fierce NL Wild Card battle. As they took to get an edge above their competition, the Reds have called up one of their top prospects.

Right-hander Connor Phillips has heard his name called and is on route to join Cincinnati, via Allie Kaylor of MLB.com. Phillips is poised to make his MLB debut as the Reds' starter on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

Phillips currently ranks as Cincy's fourth-best prospect, via MLB Pipeline. Ironically, the Reds acquired him in the deal that sent Jesse Winker to Seattle. Phillips will be making his MLB debut against the team that traded him.

The RHP has spent time between the Double-A and Triple-A level this season. Over 25 total games, Phillips holds a 4-5 record with a 3.86 ERA and a 154/57 K/BB ratio. While Phillips has hit a few snags in Triple-A, his impressive strikeout numbers show the type of potential he has. His most recent start at Triple-A saw Phillips throw six innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six in the process.

Connor Phillips will now join a long list of prospects to get the major league jump to Cincinnati this year. Led by Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati's youth revival has the team sitting at 71-67 on the season and tied for the final NL Wild Card spot.

To secure their spot in the postseason, the Reds – and their youngsters – will need to be atop their game. With Phillips making his MLB debut on Tuesday, he'll look to keep Cincinnati's momentum flowing in a positive direction.