The Seattle Mariners will make a rare trip to the thin air of Denver as they take on the Colorado Rockies in the Mile High City. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Mariners-Rockies prediction and pick will be revealed.
Riding high coming off their first sweep of the season, there is certainly a whole lot of positive momentum heading into the weekend. As it stands, Seattle is now one game under .500 at 9-10 after winning three straight during the week. Is this the point of the season where Seattle turns it up a notch or will they fall flat on their faces in Denver? Getting the opening nod for game one of this series is projected to be RHP Emerson Hancock who is 1-2 with a lofty 7.98 ERA. Can he get things steered in the right direction on Friday?
Off to their worst start in franchise history, the Rockies are struggling in a big way. Let's face it, this is a bad, bad, baseball team. With only four wins in their first 19 games, Colorado is parched for some victories on the diamond. Combined with an underwhelming pitching staff and a vastly inconsistent hitting lineup, the Rockies must start stringing together some wins before it is far too late to get back into contention. Believe it or not, it may already be too far gone for the Rockies to play meaningful baseball a few months from now. In line for the start against the M's will be Dakota Hudson who will be seeking his first win of the season. Currently, he is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA. Can Hudson finally get the losing monkey off his back?
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mariners-Rockies Odds
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+106)
Moneyline: -142
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-128)
Moneyline: +120
Over: 11 (-105)
Under: 11 (-115)
How to Watch Mariners vs. Rockies
Time: 8:45 ET/5:45 PT
TV: MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win
Don't look now, but it seems that the Mariners have finally found a groove from the pitching mound. Throughout their mini three-game winning streak, it has been Seattle that has surrendered only five runs total over that span. A year ago, Seattle was known for their dominating pitching prowess. In fact, this type of dominance was a big reason why the Mariners were a formidable playoff force en route to a Wild Card berth.
At the moment, Seattle's recent pitching surge has soared the team near the top-ten leaders in earned-run average with an overall ERA of 3.93. Furthermore, the M's boast the third-most quality starts with ten such outings and also hold a miscue 1.11 WHIP through 19 games. Although the hitter-friendly ballpark of Coors Field will be a challenge for Hancock and this bullpen, they should still not be frightened by the Rockies' offense.
However, some bad news has come in the form of the struggles by outfielder Julio Rodriguez. Famously coined as “J-Rod”, one of the best hitters in this Seattle lineup is only hitting .219 at the plate and has yet to hit a home run this season. Remember, Rodriguez has belted a combined 60 home runs over the last couple of campaigns. Of course, it's probably only a matter of time before Seattle's lead-off hitter gets into a groove.
Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win
There's the good, the bad, the ugly, and finally, the Colorado Rockies. Without a shadow of a doubt, many believe that the Rockies are among the worst teams in all of baseball. Well into the first month of the season, it certainly looks that way.
Luckily, the game of baseball is a magical one in the sense that all it takes is an outstanding showing by a starting hurler to help put a ball club over the top. Enter the conversation Mr. Hudson. who depositor lackluster numbers on paper up to this point has been one of the better starters for the Rockies thus far. Obviously, this isn't saying much, but for a ball club that possesses a hideous 6.01 ERA, Hudson could very well be in store for a quality showing. Last time out, the former St. Louis Cardinal for six seasons was roughed up by the Toronto Blue Jays, but the 29-year-old twirler has still logged in at least six innings pitched in his previous two appearances from the bump.
Offensively, the Rockies could find some success at the plate in their home ballpark specifically in the form of third-baseman Ryan McMahon. Enduring a scalding hot stretch to begin the season, the Rockies infielder who happens to man the hot-corner is slashing a deadly .361 batting average which is the fifth-best mark in all of baseball. With one mistake pitch, McMahon has the ability to turn the tide of a game upside down in the blink of an eye.
Final Mariners-Rockies Prediction & Pick
Until the Rockies prove that they can win consistently, then it is unwise for any bettor to rely on them to cover the spread. Considering Colorado is in the midst of a five-game losing streak while Seattle has flexed their muscles as of late, take the Mariners to handle their business to begin this three-game series.
Final Mariners-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+110)