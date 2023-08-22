Can the hottest team in the sport stay sizzling? Buckle up baseball fans, as the Seattle Mariners will attempt to replicate their success on Monday night when they clash yet again with the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. It is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Mariners-White Sox prediction and pick will be revealed.

Here comes Seattle! In the blink of an eye, the Mariners have reeled off two separate lengthy winning streaks in the span of only three weeks. On Aug. 2nd, the Mariners were barely hovering above the .500 mark at 56-52 and went on to win eight games in a row before losing a trio of consecutive contests. Ever since going down in defeat to the Royals on Aug. 14th, Seattle hasn't lost since. Seven wins in a row later including an absolute beatdown of the White Sox on Monday by a score of 14-2, the Mariners will send out RHP Bryan Woo who is being activated off of the IL for his first start in nearly three weeks.

Welp, the White Sox certainly did not see them falling this short when the 2023 regular season began. At a porous 49-76, it is safe to say that Chicago is looking forward to the offseason. Still, there is some pride that can be earned in the final stretch of the season. Alas, Chicago will call upon righty Mike Clevinger who is 5-5 with a 3.26 ERA in 16 starts this season.

Here are the Mariners-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-White Sox Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+104)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-125)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Mariners vs. White Sox

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Not only is the fact that the Mariners are hotter than the surface of the sun a good enough reason to side with Seattle to cover the spread in this one, but this offense has been absolutely terrorizing opposing pitching as well. Believe it or not, but this ferocious Mariners lineup has gone on to score at least ten runs three different times during their winning streak and has definitely upped their games at the plate. All season long, Seattle has had to rely on their fairly dominant pitching prowess, but it seems like the sticks have finally caught up with the arms.

Offense, offense, and maybe some more offense would be an official death blow to Chicago, but what about the return of AL Player of the Week Julio Rodriguez? Bafflingly enough, the red-hot J-Rod didn't even suit up for play on Monday after receiving the day off, which was a bit of a head-scratcher considering the second-year pro had recorded a tremendous 18 hits in his previous five games. With the return of Rodriguez, this scorching lineup just got even better.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Hey now, crazier things have happened. Many view the White Sox as heavy underdogs in this one with not a whole lot to play in the final month of the season, but the sport of baseball can be quite the unpredictable game.

If the 49-win White Sox are going to shock the baseball world and cover the spread in doing so, then a much better performance out on the diamond will be critical. On paper, Chicago failed miserably against the Mariners not even 24 hours ago as they quickly fell behind 5-0 in the opening frame of the ball game and truly never recovered. Franky, it was quite the different vibe compared to Chicago's valiant performance on Sunday that resulted in a 10-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Simply put, with Chicago coming into Tuesday with a small margin for error, the White Sox have no excuse to get after rookie Bryan Woo who will be shaking the rust off in his first appearance since coming off of the injured list in weeks. Not to mention, this will end up being that much more vital since Chicago's starter in Mike Clevinger has historically struggled versus Seattle en route to a sloppy 0-2 record with a 7.41 lifetime ERA in three previous starts. To make matters worse, Clevinger has given up four home runs over that span which makes Chicago's ability to capitalize at the plate that much more important.

Final Mariners-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Don't overthink this one. Until the Mariners lose or prove that they are not to be trusted, then it is silly to pick against them.

Final Mariners-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+104)