Marisa Tomei, who played Aunt May in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man series, loved working with Tom Holland and Zendaya.

During a recent panel appearance, Tomei was asked for her favorite behind-the-scenes moments of the Spider-Man trilogy. She then name-dropped Holland and Zendaya and their budding romance.

“I think some of the favorite things were watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watch them fall in love,” Tomei said. “And seeing their phenomenal talent and just being blown away from the get-go.”

Holland and Zendaya have been in a relationship for a few years. They originally met on the set of the first MCU Spider-Man movie, Homecoming. They have since made two more movies in the franchise together.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man romance

The romance between Tom Holland and Zendaya is fitting since their on-screen characters have romantic interests. Holland plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man, while Zendaya plays MJ.

Their on-screen relationship is in question, though. No Way Home ends with MJ not knowing who Peter is, thanks to Doctor Strange's spell. However, in the upcoming fourth installment, it is possible that they pick things up where they left off.

Holland is best known for his role as Spider-Man. Earlier in this career, he starred in a West End production of Billy Elliot. This helped put him on the map before he starred in Captain America: Civil War as Spider-Man.

He has since starred in The Lost City of Z, Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, Onward, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, Chaos Walking, and Uncharted. Holland also starred in The Crowded Room for Apple TV+. He recently made his return to the stage, starring in Romeo and Juliet on West End before it moves to Broadway.

Zendaya first gained fame for her role in Disney Channel's Shake It Up. She subsequently starred in another Disney Channel series, K.C. Undercover, from 2015-18. Her biggest role is in another TV series, Euphoria, for HBO.

On the big screen, Zendaya has had roles in The Greatest Showman, Challengers, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune series. She plays Chani alongside Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides.

Who is Marisa Tomei?

Early in her career, Maris Tomei won an Oscar for her performance in My Cousin Vinny. She starred as Mona Lisa Vito, the wife of Vinny Gambini (Joe Pesci). Since then, Tomei has received two more Oscar nominations for her performances in In the Bedroom and The Wrestler.

After winning her first Oscar, Tomei went on to star in The Paper, Four Rooms, The Watcher, and Anger Management. In the 2010s, Tomei had a career resurgence of sorts.

She starred in The Lincoln Lawyer, Trainwreck, Love the Coopers, and The Big Short before making her MCU debut. Tomei starred in Captain America: Civil War, sharing the screen with Holland and Robert Downey Jr. She reprised the role in three more Spider-Man movies, Homecoming, Far from Home, and No Way Home.

Her other recent credits include The King of Staten Island (playing Pete Davidson's mom in the movie), Upgraded, and High Tide. She has also appeared in TV series such as Empire and The Handmaid's Tale.