Tom Holland is supporting Zendaya‘s new film, Challengers.
In a post on Instagram from a couple of days ago, Holland promoted the film. He posted the film's poster and his caption read, “I know what I'm doing this weekend!”
This was a simple way of showing his support for his partner's latest project. To its credit, Challengers debuted atop the box office charts during its opening weekend.
The film grossed $15 million domestically during its opening weekend. It came in atop another new release, Unsung Hero, and some blockbusters several weeks into their theatrical runs, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Civil War, and Kung Fu Panda 4.
In Challengers, Zendaya plays Tashi, a former tennis prodigy. After her career is cut short due to a gruesome injury, she begins coaching her husband. However, he has to face off against his former best friend and Tashi's former lover. Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor star alongside Zendaya in the film.
Luca Guadagnino directed the film. He is known for his remake of Suspiria, Call Me by Your Name, and Bones and All. Justin Kuritzkes wrote the script for Challengers.
Who is Tom Holland?
Most known for his role in the MCU, Holland is an acclaimed actor and one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He first gained notoriety for playing the title role of Billy Elliot the Musical on West End in London. His first major film role came in the film In the Heart of the Sea. He starred alongside a future MCU co-star, Chris Hemsworth.
Shortly after, Holland landed his MCU role. He appeared in Captain America: Civil War as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. This wasn't a one-off, though, as Holland would get to lead a trilogy of Spider-Man films. Homecoming, Far from Home, and No Way Home were all big hits for the MCU. Additionally, Holland has starred in MCU Avengers team-up films Infinity War and Endgame.
He has also starred in The Lost City of Z, Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, Onward, and The Devil All the Time. Holland reunited with Avengers: Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers for Cherry. In 2022, Holland starred in Uncharted, an adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise. The film was a hit, grossing over $400 million worldwide. Mark Wahlberg also starred in the film with Holland.
Zendaya is also a huge star in Hollywood. After gaining notoriety for her roles in Disney Channel sitcoms Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover, she landed a role in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise. She plays his on-screen love interest, MJ.
She has also starred in Euphoria as Rue Bennett. Zendaya has also starred in Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Greatest Showman, and the Dune franchise.