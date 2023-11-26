Mark Hamill bids farewell to voice The Joker role and won't return anymore after partner and Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy passed away.

Mark Hamill is stepping away from voicing The Joker in Batman Projects. The actor attributed his decision to the passing of his longtime partner, Kevin Conroy, who portrayed Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman.

About a year ago, Conroy sadly passed away at the age of 66. Leaving a void in the dynamic duo. Hamill had previously hinted at not returning to the role without Conroy, and he reaffirmed this stance during a recent appearance. Per Collider, he emphasized that he “won't voice the role unless it's opposite Kevin Conroy's Batman,” highlighting the deep connection between their performances.

Quoting the Joker, Hamill stated, “Without Batman, crime has no punchline,” citing an inseparable link between their characters.

Much like Mark Hamill as The Joker, Conroy was also celebrated as the definitive Batman. Both worked on various projects, including Batman Beyond, Justice League, and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

Hamill's departure from The Joker role is significant, given the duo's widely acclaimed performances. Interestingly, Hamill recently also decided to step back from another iconic role, Luke Skywalker. He states that he sees no reason to revisit the character after over four decades of portraying him.

“Well, you never say never, but I just don’t see any reason to,” he said. “Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore. I had my time, and that’s good. But that’s enough.”

Despite bidding adieu to these iconic roles, Hamill remains active in the entertainment industry, recently completing filming for Mike Flanagan's adaptation of Stephen King's “The Life of Chuck.”