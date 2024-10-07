Markelle Fultz's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. Fultz is a professional basketball player who is currently one of the best free agents available to be signed before NBA training camps start. He most recently played for the Orlando Magic and was the 2017 NBA Draft's first overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers. Here's a closer look at Markelle Fultz's net worth in 2024.

What is Markelle Fultz's net worth in 2024?: $5 million (estimate)

Markelle Fultz's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Markelle Fultz was born on May 29, 1998, in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He attended DeMatha Catholic High, where Fultz kick-started his amateur basketball career.

As a senior, Fultz averaged 19.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He also accumulated 278 assists for the season, which set the school's record. After graduating from high school, Fultz was named a McDonald's All-American.

Markelle Fultz's college career

Coming out of high school, Fultz was a five-star prospect, according to ESPN. As a blue-chip prospect, he received offers from college basketball programs such as Xavier, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Virginia, USC, UConn, Texas, South Carolina, Penn State, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, NC State, Miami, Memphis, Maryland, Louisville, Kansas, Georgetown, Florida State, Cincinnati, Arizona, and Washington. Fultz would commit to Washington.

Fultz was a one-and-done prospect for Washington Basketball. In his lone season, Fultz suited up for 25 games, averaging 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field overall.

The Washington Huskies posted a 9-22 record for the 2016-2017 season. Nevertheless, the former five-star prospect still managed to make the First Team All-Pac 12 and Third Team All-American.

Markelle Fultz is drafted by the 76ers

After just one season with Washington, Fultz decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Fultz in the first round with the first-overall pick.

Shortly after getting drafted, Fultz signed a four-year rookie deal worth $37.4 million with the Sixers, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Fultz only averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 41% shooting from the field overall.

Fultz only suited up in 14 games after a shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. In his sophomore season, the 2017 first-overall pick returned to action. He put up 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while hitting a 42% clip from the field.

Markelle Fultz is traded to the Magic

After two underwhelming seasons with the Sixers, they traded Fultz to the Orlando Magic in a deal involving Jonathan Simmons and a handful of draft picks midway through the 2018-2019 season. In his first season with Orlando, Fultz improved his numbers to 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 47% overall.

Furthermore, since his acquisition, the Magic made two-straight playoff appearances. In the 2020 Playoffs, Fultz tallied 12.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on 40% shooting. However, the Milwaukee Bucks eliminated the Magic in five games during the first round.

Coming off a solid season with the Magic, they rewarded Fultz with a three-year contract extension worth $50 million, according to a report by Sports Illustrated. Fresh from signing the extension, Fultz continued to by haunted by injuries. After playing in only eight games, the former first-overall pick was sidelined with a torn left ACL, based on reports.

In the 2021-2022 season, Fultz returned to action for the Magic. He put up 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game on 47% shooting from the field.

But a year later, Fultz had the best season of his NBA career. He averaged a career-high 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while making 51% of his shots from the field.

In the recently concluded 2023-2024 season, which saw the Magic fully guaranteed Fultz' $17 million salary, the former first-overall pick registered 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per outing on 47% shooting.

Fultz also helped the Magic secure a spot in the 2024 Playoffs. Unfortunately, the Magic were sent home by the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven grueling games.

Markelle Fultz's endorsement deals

Although Fultz hasn't played up to par with the league's expectations, the Magic guard was still one of the best amateur basketball players that went first overall at the 2017 NBA Draft.

As a result, it isn't surprising that the former first-overall pick signed a long-term deal with Nike before draft night, based on an article by Bleacher Report. However, specific terms of the deal were never disclosed to the public.

Nevertheless, did Markelle Fultz's net worth in 2024 stun you?