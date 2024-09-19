The NBA offseason is winding down, and preseason basketball is upon us. Nothing is better than the start of a new season, and plenty of storylines fuel what will be a very unpredictable 2024-25 season. With training camps around the NBA set to begin at the start of October, perhaps the biggest question fans want to know about their teams is what the rosters will look like.

Obviously, players like Stephen Curry and LeBron James are headlining their rosters. But what about the secondary talents and the role players for each team? After all, it takes more than just stars to win a championship, and both the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics have proven that over the last few years with their recent titles.

Even with NBA free agency being over, several key players remain available for teams to explore possibly offering them a training camp invite with the chance to earn an actual roster spot. A lot of times, Exhibit 10 contracts, which are essentially training camp deals that can be turned into two-way contracts, are given to young, unproven players that the organization has interest in for their G League programs.

At the same time, training camp deals are also utilized by some teams who are looking to fill a final roster spot. Take the New York Knicks, for example, as they recently signed Chuma Okeke and Marcus Morris Sr. to training camp deals. There are always opportunities around the league, which is why the following players who remain free agents heading towards October could be the next to earn training camp invites.

It is definitely puzzling that Markelle Fultz didn't receive a minimum contract at the least this offseason, let alone a training camp invite to this point. With the Orlando Magic last season, Fultz averaged 7.8 points and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor. Unfortunately, he only played in 43 games, and his time with Orlando has been clouded by injuries.

After drafting Anthony Black last year, as well as signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cory Joseph this offseason, the Magic decided to move on from the former top overall pick since his contract expired.

Fultz is never going to be able to live up to the hype of being the first overall pick in 2017 over Jayson Tatum and De'Aaron Fox, but he can still be a viable backup option in this league for a handful of teams. However, since he hasn't agreed to any deal yet, it is likely that Fultz will begin the 2024-25 season as a free agent and possibly earn an opportunity to prove himself again should a team see their starting point guard get injured.

There is no reason a team shouldn't offer Fultz a non-guaranteed, minimum contract to see what he can do for them.

Like Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. is another guard who entered the league with injury concerns. Health has limited Smith's production in recent years, which is why he was never able to carve out a solidified role with any of his previous teams.

In a total of 56 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season, Smith actually played really well, averaging 6.6 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor. The risk with Smith is that he is a poor three-point shooter that can't really spread the floor for a team's offense as a guard who plays off the ball.

Despite his lack of scoring, Smith has proven to be a really strong secondary facilitator. Given his experience and ability to run in transition, Smith can still bring value to any team lacking backcourt depth entering training camp.

Jae Crowder recently worked out for the Sacramento Kings, who could have actual interest in adding the veteran forward to their roster. Between his shooting abilities from the perimeter and his experience in this league, Crowder seems like the ideal option for Mike Brown to have on his bench, especially after losing Harrison Barnes this offseason.

It is worth noting that TJ Warren was another forward the Kings held a workout for recently, which proves that Sacramento is wanting to address their depth behind Keegan Murray.

For years, Crowder was known for his 3-and-D abilities on the wing. Although he is now 34, Crowder still has a couple of years left in him before he is ready to retire. However, after shooting 43.6 percent from deep with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2022-23 season, Crowder's three-point shooting dipped to 34.9 percent this past year. The Bucks opted to sign Taurean Prince this offseason to replace Crowder.

If he doesn't get an invite to training camp in Sacramento, then Crowder may very well be out of luck in terms of finding another home in the NBA.

Much like Crowder, Robert Covington was another veteran forward known for his 3-and-D abilities over the last few seasons. For his career, Covington has shot 36.2 percent from three-point range.

Due to his abilities to be a small-ball center at times, Covington was a valuable asset for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. Now, it seems like his 11 years in the league are beginning to catch up to him.

Any team looking for shooting depth at the forward positions should be considering Covington.

Nassir Little is starting to gain some attention with training camp right around the corner. Not only have the Kings shown interest in Little, but so have the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Seeing as there are numerous teams expressing interest in a training camp deal for Little, it would come as a surprise if he isn't at least competing for a real roster spot in the coming weeks.

Little was let go by the Phoenix Suns this offseason in a move for the team to create an open roster spot ahead of training camp. Last season, the former first-round pick barely played for the Suns, averaging just 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in 45 total appearances.

As a result of his length and athleticism, Little could still prove to be a useful secondary option, especially on defense, in the right system. The Warriors and Celtics have found diamonds in the rough out of players who were cut previously by other teams, so could they potentially do the same with Little this year?