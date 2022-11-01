The Miami Marlins finished the 2022 season with a 69-93 record. Excluding the pandemic-shortened season, the last time the Marlins finished above .500 in a full season was in 2010. They haven’t made the postseason in a full season since 2003.

Miami decided major changes were in order for 2023. The biggest change so far has come in the dugout. Don Mattingly is out after seven seasons in charge. In his place is former MLB outfielder Skip Schumaker, who previously worked as the bench coach of the St. Louis Cardinals.

As the 2022 MLB playoffs near their conclusion, the Marlins are turning their focus to the free-agent market. When the market opens in November, general manager Kim Ng will look to strengthen her roster in any way she can.

Here are three names the Marlins should target to strengthen the team and increase their chances of turning things around in 2023.

Marlins: 3 best free agents Miami must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs

3) Infielder Wilmer Flores

While Flores isn’t one of the flashier names on the market, he is still a very solid option Miami should consider. He is a veteran presence and is coming off a solid season.

Flores, 31, broke into the MLB with the New York Mets. He’s infamous among baseball fans for wearing his emotions on his sleeve in 2014 when reports broke he had been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Flores eventually left the Mets for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019. After that, he signed with the San Francisco Giants, where he’s spent the last three seasons.

Last season, Flores set a career-high in runs batted in with 71 and home runs with 19. Over the last four seasons, he’s maintained an OPS around .800.

He can play pretty much everywhere around the infield. For the Marlins, he also provides a cost-effective option compared to other options on the market.

Any player who can provide the positional versatility Flores does is immensely valuable to any team. The Marlins should make the 31-year-old infielder a top priority this winter.

2) Catcher Willson Contreras

Contreras was the subject of trade rumors around the trade deadline this past season. However, he remained with the Chicago Cubs as they sold off other pieces around him.

There are other options available that could interest the Marlins. In fact, those other options are likely cheaper than Contreras. However, for a team desperately needing offensive production out of the catcher’s position, this makes sense.

Contreras holds a career OPS north of .800 and is coming off his third All-Star appearance. He has spent his entire career with the Cubs thus far and is entering the free agency market for the first time.

The Marlins certainly won’t be the only team interested in Contreras’s services. The St. Louis Cardinals are a likely destination, given the impending retirement of Yadier Molina.

The interest is not a one-way street, either. Contreras has gone on record to express interest in signing with the Cardinals. He’s even spoken with former Cubs teammate Jose Quintana about the possibility.

It is an uphill battle for the Marlins if they desire Contreras. However, it is worth it, and would significantly improve their lineup.

1) Shortstop Trea Turner

This is the big fish move for the Marlins. They have a clear need at shortstop and a clear need in offensive production in general. Turner represents an upgrade in both areas.

The 29-year-old star shortstop is coming off possibly the best season of his career with the Dodgers. He smacked 21 home runs and drove in 100 runs, the latter total smashing his previous career high.

Turner holds a career .842 OPS. He is also a solid defensive option in the field, making him dependable in all facets. Potentially his most underrated asset is his speed.

Turner has led the league in stolen bases on two occasions. This past season the 29-year-old swiped 27 bags. His career high in a single season is 43, set back in 2018 with the Washington Nationals.

On the surface, it’s hard to imagine why Turner would choose the Marlins. He’s sure to have interest from much better teams. Early reports indicate the Atlanta Braves are interested in the 29-year-old’s services.

However, there is one thing the Marlins can offer Turner that Atlanta simply cannot: the opportunity to regularly play in front of friends and family.

Turner is a native of Boynton Beach, Florida. There are tons of examples of players choosing locations based on personal connections. For example, Prince Fielder signed with the Detroit Tigers in 2012 in part because of his father having played in Detroit while he was a child.

The Tigers then were better than the Marlins now. However, the Marlins should still have Turner at the top of their shopping list this winter. And the allure of playing in his home state may be their trump card.