The 2024 season was a rough one for the Miami Marlins, as the first year of new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix's tenure was a rocky one. 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker told his team he would not return to manage the club in 2025, so the search for a new manager will likely be at the top of Bendix's to-do list this winter.

It wouldn't be surprising to see him go for a young up and coming coach who can grow with the roster as it undergoes yet another rebuild. Some names that come to mind include St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso and Atlanta Braves bench coach Walt Weiss, a former manager of the Colorado Rockies. Bringing in someone who can work in tandem with Bendix (who also serves as general manager) will be key in order for the club to get back to their winning ways.

It will also be important for them to bring in talent that can complement the young players they already have at the major league level, as well as those will be in the majors within the next couple of seasons. Veterans in the lineup and in the pitching staff would help the young players progress, as well as provide potential trade bait if the right scenario comes across Bendix's lap. Should the Marlins prioritize signing cheap players who could be traded for more prospects? Maybe a solid starter or two in supplement what is coming? A bit of both? The first suggestion is a slugging middle infielder who is still in his prime and could be signed with a good-sized contract come this winter.

1. Gleyber Torres can grow alongside Marlins' next core

For years, rumors of Torres being traded to Miami have crept around the league. A trade would have made sense for both parties at a couple of different times in the past, but now the second baseman is on the verge of free agency. Torres has stated a few times in the past that he's wanted to stay with the Yankees long term, but that might not possible. Especially with the team needing to resign superstar Juan Soto this winter.

Their loss might be the Marlins' gain. Torres is smack dab in the middle of his prime, and he will turn 28 in December. The former Chicago Cubs top prospect might enjoy being the main threat in the heart of the Miami lineup, and it would take a good amount of money to bring him to Loan Depot Park. He could definitely be worth the investment, particularly if he returns to the form he displayed earlier in his time in the Bronx. Furthermore, this would be another case of veteran leadership that can help the younger players coming up through the minors. Why not pull the trigger?

2. Lance Lynn would fill role of veteran in starting rotation

The 37-year-old is just finishing up his second stint with the St. Louis Cardinals and could head into retirement. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him come back for at least another season. Lynn had a solid season for the Cards, going 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA over 117.1 innings. He's the definition of a veteran innings eater, an arm that slots into the fourth or fifth spot in the starting rotation.

That is something that the Marlins could certainly use next season, and maybe into 2026 as well. The team is a few years away from contention and having an older arm on the staff that can help the next coaching staff mentor the upcoming pitchers is not a bad idea. A two-year deal could also lower the annual value that Lynn could ask for, as it could be the last contract of his career. If he does well enough, a contending team would likely swing a trade for him as well. It's happened twice in his major league tenure so far, and a third time is not out of the realm of possibility by any stretch.

3. Yoan Moncada could be long-term piece at third base

The top piece that the White Sox netted in the Chris Sale trade before the 2017 season, Moncada has spent eight seasons on the South Side. A change in scenery might do him well, particularly somewhere he could play every day. The 29-year-old Cuban import has shown flashes during his time in Chicago, especially when he's been full healthy. Although he's never reached the heights he obtained in 2019, Moncada should have suitors in free agency.

If the third baseman can stay healthy, then his next contract would be even bigger. The Marlins wouldn't be a bad choice for him in free agency, as the team's stadium is located in Little Havana. Naturally, they have a larger contingent of Cuban supporters, so seeing a Cuban national starting every day for the team would be a smart pickup. Bendix needs players that can be on the field every day, and hopefully Moncada could do just that. It's an investment worth exploring for Bendix and team owner Bruce Sherman as they try to get the organization back on track.