The Miami Marlins are undergoing a major overhaul of their coaching staff following the departure of manager Skip Schumaker. According to reports by Craig Mish of SportsGrid and the Miami Herald, the entire coaching team has been informed they will not return for the 2025 season. While a few staff members, including bench coach Luis Urueta and first base/outfield coach Jon Jay, may be considered for a reunion, their futures remain uncertain as they are free to explore other opportunities during the Marlins' search for a new manager.

This sweeping staff overhaul was described by Isaac Azout of Fish On First as a “blood bath” that extended beyond the coaching staff. The changes reportedly include clubhouse attendants, members of the performance team, and other key personnel within the organization.

The shakeup comes in the wake of Skip Schumaker's exit, which had been anticipated for some time. Schumaker, a former utility player and bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals, was hired by then-GM Kim Ng and led the Marlins to a playoff appearance in his debut season. His impressive performance earned him the NL Manager of the Year honors, and his contract ran through 2024 with an option for 2025. However, following Ng's departure and the arrival of new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix from the Tampa Bay Rays, Schumaker reportedly grew concerned about the Marlins' direction.

Marlins will reportedly clean house after Skip Schumaker's exit

Frustrations surrounding the organization’s future led to a mutual agreement between Schumaker and the front office to void his 2025 option, allowing him to pursue other managerial roles. The move signals a significant transition for the Marlins, who are now set to reshape their coaching and managerial structure under Bendix's leadership.

Among those affected by the coaching staff overhaul are key figures such as hitting coach John Mabry, assistant hitting coaches Bill Mueller and Jason Hart, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., third base coach Griffin Benedict, infield coach Jody Reed, bullpen coach Wellington Cepeda, bullpen coordinator Rob Flippo, and field coordinator Rod Barajas. While some may explore new roles within the organization, most are expected to move on and seek opportunities elsewhere.

This shakeup marks a pivotal moment for the Miami Marlins as they prepare for the 2025 season with a fresh approach to their coaching and managerial direction.