The Miami Marlins are on the road to take on the New York Mets for the second game of a double-header Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Double-headers are very tough to predict. You never know who is going to play both games, who is going to rest, and how pitchers are going to be used. One thing I am willing to bet on is the Mets letting all their players get some action. They are out of the playoff race, and they want to see how everyone will do. The Marlins will play to win both games. They are in a tight race, and they trail the Chicago Cubs by just half a game. Miami wants to win, and they will play their best team in both games. However, the pitching staff still remains a question mark.

The Marlins will be giving the start to Johnny Cueto. The Mets will start Kodai Senga.

Here are the Marlins-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Mets Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-196)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+162)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports Florida, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV subscription, ESPN+

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins will be giving the ball to Johnny Cueto. Cueto has a tough ERA, but he has a 1.27 WHIP, and opponents hit .258 off him. Cueto has a tough challenge ahead of him, but he could be up to it. I would not expect Cueto to go deep into this game, but he should be able to put up a fight. If he can hold the Mets to just three or four runs, there is a good chance for the Marlins to cover the spread.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Kodai Senga is going to be one of the frontrunners for rookie of the year in the National League. He is 12-7 with a 2.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 194 strikeouts in 161 1/3 innings pitched. Senga has three starts against the Marlins this season, and all three have been good. In total, Senga has thrown 17 1/3 innings, allowed 13 hits, struck out 17, and he has a 2.08 ERA. Senga has been able to pitch well and shut down the Marlins all season, and the Mets are 3-0 when he pitches against them. If Senga can continue that, they Mets will cover the spread.

Senga is also much better when pitching at home. He has a 2.35 ERA, .180 oBA, and a 11.9 K/9 at Citi Field this season. His walks are down, and opponents do not slug as well off him at Citi Field, either. Senga has a good matchup here with how well he has been pitching against the Marlins, and at home this season. As long as Senga keeps throwing how he has been, the Mets will cover the spread.

Final Marlins-Mets Prediction & Pick

I trust Senga a lot more than I trust Cueto. Senga has been able to dominate against the Marlins this season, and he has been very good at home, as well. I expect that to continue in this game. I am going to take the Mets to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Marlins-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+162), Over 8 (-102)