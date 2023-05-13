Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Miami Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm left Saturday’s game versus the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent injury after crashing into the outfield wall, video per Bally Sports Florida: Marlins on Twitter

Jazz Chisholm Jr. in significant discomfort after he collides with the wall… pic.twitter.com/i6TAj301ub — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) May 13, 2023

Chisholm was able to walk off the field under his own power, albeit with a noticeable limp in his step. The severity of the apparent injury has yet to be revealed.

Chisholm, 25, is one of the better young players in the game. He made his first All-Star team in 2022 but had his season cut short due to injury. In 2023, Chisholm has appeared in 38 games for Miami, but has struggled at the plate.

Chisholm entered the 2023 campaign with lofty expectations. Prior to Saturday’s game, Chisholm owned a .227/.286/.383 slash line with a .669 OPS and six home runs. The Marlins are certainly hoping for the best at the moment. He has dealt with previous injury concerns as well, but the fact that he walked off the field is a promising sign.

The Marlins are trying to compete in the loaded National League East. Their record has hovered around the .500 mark this season, as their pitching is keeping them afloat. Jazz Chisholm and the offense have yet to get things going though. Miami is just 29th in runs scored so far in 2023. Offensive shortcomings have plagued Miami over the past few years.

For now, all the Marlins can do is hope for the best as Jazz Chisholm awaits his injury diagnosis. We will monitor and provide updates on his status as they are made available.