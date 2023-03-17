Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Can Miami Marlins’ star Jazz Chisholm join the 40/40 club (40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season) in 2023? He seems to believe he can. The 2023 MLB The Show cover athlete recently hinted that a 40/40 season may be within reach.

Y’all aren’t ready to the 40/40 season @j_chisholm3 bouta have pic.twitter.com/NjgohUziRj — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) March 17, 2023

“Y’all aren’t ready to the 40/40 season @j_chisholm3 bouta have,” Barstool Baseball wrote on Twitter.

“No f**king shot,” a fan responded to the post.

Jazz Chisholm then sent the perfect one word response to the fan, hinting at a 40/40 campaign in the process.

“Bet? ” Chisholm wrote.

Joining the 40/40 club is no easy task. Only four players in the history of the game (Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Jose Canseco, Alfonso Soriano) have had 40/40 seasons, per MLB.com. Soriano was the most recent player to accomplish the feat, doing so in 2006 with the Washington Nationals. Ronald Acuna Jr. came extremely close in 2019 when he clubbed 41 home runs and stole 37 bases.

It should be noted that the most home runs Jazz Chisholm has hit in a single season is 18. The most stolen bases he’s recorded is 23. It also needs to be said that he has yet to play in more than 124 games in a single year. If Jazz is able to play a full season in 2023, then perhaps he can make a 40/40 bid.

MLB’s larger bases are expected to increase steals. Chisholm features lightning speed, so he may be extra aggressive on the base paths this year. Meanwhile, he certainly has power potential as well.

Whether Jazz Chisholm posts a 40/40 season or not, the Marlins are hopeful he can stay healthy and perform well. He has the confidence to have a big campaign, but it remains to be seen if he can stay on the field for a full year.