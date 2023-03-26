Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Miami Marlins are looking to establish themselves as a legitimate team in the 2023 season. A lot of that potential success will be due to Jazz Chisholm Jr., though the young star is dealing with an injury.

Chisholm, in the midst of a move from second base to center field, is dealing with an issue leading up to the season. The Marlins will hold Chisholm out of a second consecutive Spring Training game due to arm cramping but are claiming that the move is only out of precaution, according to Louis Addeo-Weiss of SB Nation’s Marlins blog, FishStripes.

“Jazz Chisholm to miss second straight game with mild cramping his right arm. Marlins said it’s just precautionary,” reports Addeo-Weiss.

In 60 games last season, Chisholm staked his claim as more than just one of the most exciting players in baseball. He was one of the best, posting a .254/.325/.545 slash line and making the All-Star game before a back injury ended his season. After landing on the cover of MLB The Show 23, he wants to firmly stamp himself as a superstar and get Miami into the playoffs for the furst time (in a full season) since 2003.

Hopefully for the Marlins, Chisholm won’t be out or slowed down by a more serious injury once Opening Day against the New York Mets rolls around. Chisholm headlines a lineup featuring new acquisition Luis Arraez, Avisail Garcia, Jorge Soler and Jean Segura. In a very competitive AL East, the Marlins are looking to make progress toward the playoffs.