The Miami Marlins have gotten what they expected from Luis Arraez. The second baseman/hitting machine has a .382 batting average, which leads all other qualified hitters by nearly four percent and fuels a .908 OPS in his first season with Miami. His seaosn could be a historic one if he continues on this course.

Arraez is not far off from two huge feats. If he maintains his lead in batting average, he would become the first MLB player to lead the American League and National League in batting average in consecutive years. He’s only a handful of percentage points off from also becoming the first player to hit .400 since Ted Williams in 1953.

The second accomplishment would be a very tough one to pull off. But Arraez feels like he has what it takes to get there, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. The Marlins star knows he has to stay in tip-top shape and focus on playing his own rand of ball.

“I mean it’s hard to hit .400,” Arraez said, via USA TODAY Sports. “But it’s not impossible. If I hit .400, I’d have to stay healthy, work hard every day, and have the little things go right. The pitchers are so good. I just got to keep in mind to stay strong, and try to hit the ball hard every day…Baseball has changed a little bit, or maybe it’s changed a lot, but everybody wants to hit homers. Me, I prefer getting on base, and just hitting the ball.”

Arraez may be THE contact hitter in baseball. He rarely ever whiffs and walks more than he strikes out. The Marlins’ offense feeds heavily off of his contributions, which previously included the first cycle in franchise history. He has 52 hits while none of his teammates are yet to reach 40. Arraez may not have any power but his amazing bat control makes up for it plenty.

The Marlins risked pitching depth to acquire Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins, sending away a very solid starter in Pablo Lopez to make the trade happen. Jesus Luzardo has stepped up in his absence while reigning Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara is off to a bad start. So far, the trade for Arraez is working out great for the Marlins.