An MLB player has not batted .400 in a season since 1948. Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is looking to change that.

Following the MLB's All-Star Game Tuesday in which he hit in both of his at-bats, Arraez will enter a second half of the season in which he looks to push toward the .400 clip. He is currently batting .383, hitting 126 times in 329 at-bats.

Here is what he told The Athletic on his mindset for the incredible average:

“See the ball, hit the ball,” [he said.] “I just come here to enjoy it, but also to do my job. So that's why I'm here. I enjoy the game a lot. It's a beautiful sport. And it's special to play this game with a lot of star players and enjoy myself.

“It was hard to see,” he said. “But I trust myself to say, ‘OK, wait for the ball and hit the ball — and that's what I did.”

Luis Arraez is becoming one of the best players in baseball. He is an All-Star for the second straight season and in 2022, was named the American League batting champion. He hit 173 times in 547 at-bats (.316 average) and hit eight home runs and 49 RBIs.

This season with the Marlins, Arraez has hit for three home runs and 42 RBIs. His placement of his hits is something that stood out to Braves first baseman Matt Olson, who was attributed in the story about Arraez:

“But the guy's got some of the best bat-to-ball skills I've ever seen,” Olson said. “I mean, it's an art of hitting — of hitting the ball where they're not. There are very few guys where you feel like he's actually picking the holes that he's hitting them in. But that's really how it seems.”