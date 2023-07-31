Even though he looked fantastic through his first several starts in the big leagues, Eury Perez was sent down to the minors by the Miami Marlins just before the 2023 MLB All-Star break. However, he can still be expected to return to the big leagues before the end of the regular season, with Marlins general manager Kim Ng giving an encouraging sign pertaining to the 20-year-old's Miami comeback.

“The plan was always to get him into competition,” Ng explained (h/t Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald). “We’re creating a path for him to come back. We’ll take it day by day and see where the staff is, see where he is, and just make sure that we monitor this really closely.”

The Marlins barely have any issues with Eury Perez's performance on the mound. Their main concern is more on the load management side of things for the young hurler, who went 5-3 with a 2.36 ERA and a 1.088 WHIP in 11 starts back in the first half of the 2023 regular season. Perez has not pitched a game in the majors that had him on the mound longer than six innings.

In his first start since being demoted to the minors, Perez pitched for only 2.1 innings and allowed an earned run with five punchouts in a 4-3 win by Double-A Pensacola against Mississippi on Wednesday.

The Marlins are second in the National League East division but are way behind the leading Atlanta Braves. However, they currently (and precariously) occupy the last and final wild-card spot in the National League.