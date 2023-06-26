Eury Perez was in top form on Sunday at home to the chagrin of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Miami Marlins rookie was fantastic on the mound in that game, as he tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while collecting a total of nine punchouts.

With that performance, the Marlins pitcher just became the youngest pitcher to complete three consecutive scoreless outings of at least six innings each, as pointed out by Sara Langs of MLB.com.

Eury Pérez is the youngest pitcher since at least 1901 with 3 straight scoreless outings of 6+ innings !!! https://t.co/2CWr4inC81 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 25, 2023

That streak of the 20-year-old Eury Perez started on June 14 in a 4-1 road win over the Seattle Mariners in which he gave up just two hits, walked a batter, and struck out six hitters. Then he followed up that performance with another sterling showing on the mound in his next start, surrendering just three hits with zero walks and nine strikeouts, albeit in a 2-0 home loss at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays at home last Tuesday. Perez entered Sunday's Marlins-Pirates game with a 2-0 record and 0.41 ERA in the month of June.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Overall this season, he now carries a 5-1 record to go with a 1.34 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 47.0 total innings and nine starts. The Marlins rookie is also limiting opponents down to only .182 batting average.

“I’m focused on having fun with my teammates, going out there and competing,” Perez said after the Marlins' win over the Pirates, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “Put on a great game. Put on a great show. I have not checked out any numbers, but just go out there and do my job.”