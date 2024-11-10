After a disappointing 2024 campaign, former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker decided to leave the organization. On Sunday, the Marlins found his replacement.

Miami has hired Clayton McCullough as their new manager, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. He most recently served as the Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach, winning the World Series in 2024.

McCullough has been in that role since 2021, previously working as Los Angeles' minor league field coordinator. He does have some managerial experience, in the Toronto Blue Jays' minor league system from 2007-2014. Working at the Rookie and then Class-A levels, McCullough compiled a record of 629-559.

But this will be a major jump for the now ex-first base coach. He has earned an opportunity at the highest level to prove he can be a strong leader and developer. While no one can even take away being an MLB manager from McCullough, he is walking right into a sticky situation.

The Marlins made the playoffs in 2023 with their 84-78 record. However, Miami decided to make a complete 180 and change their entire front office structure. The Marlins brought in Pete Bendix as their new President of baseball operations. Previously working for the Tampa Bay Rays, Bendix is building the Marlins with cost effective measures in mind.

From the jump it was clear that the future was the focus in Miami. They struggled to a 62-100 record, trading away players like Jazz Chisholm, Tanner Scott, Trevor Rogers and AJ Puk. But even with all their deals, the Marlins have just three players inside the top 100 prospects, via MLB Pipeline.

Still, Clayton McCullough was a widely sought after managerial candidate throughout the cycle. He has seen what it takes to succeed with the Dodgers. Of course, Miami won't be in the market to sign a player like Shohei Ohtani. But McCullough will be credited with his ability to develop and craft Miami's future.

The Marlins are confident they found the right person for the job to lead their next era.