Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. continues to recover from turf toe that was expected to sideline him for four-to-six weeks, and he received a positive update this week — he'll begin a rehab assignment with AAA Jacksonville on Tuesday, according to Noah Berger.

Although Chisholm was planning to return to the lineup during the June 9-11 series against the Chicago White Sox, the recovery has stretched a bit longer than anticipated for the 25-year-old speedster.

Chisholm has been sidelined since mid-May with turf toe in his right foot, an injury that is expected to require surgery after the season. But he's made it clear he will attempt to play through the issue for the rest of the 2023 campaign.

“The first doctor, I think he told us that we might have to get surgery, and that would be three months,” Chisholm said at the time. “So after that diagnosis, I was really upset, because three months is so far from now. It would be after the All-Star Game, and it'd be so deep in the season, and I just didn't want to deal with that long process.”

Although he was later told that the injury could be rehabbed in between three and four weeks, it has already stretched over a month.

“You get frustrated because things were just starting to click, and things were coming around, and the team's winning,” Jazz Chisholm continued.

The ailment itself occurred in a game against the Cincinnati Reds; Chisholm hit his right big toe on the cement block of the left-center-field wall at loanDepot Park as he tried to make an inning-ending catch.

Although X-rays came back negative, and the team initially called it a right foot contusion, he was diagnosed with turf toe shortly afterwards. It's likely he will require multiple games in the minors before he's up to speed and ready to rejoin the Marlins, but it's certainly a positive update for Miami fans.

If all goes well on the farm, Chisholm could be ready to return to the Marlins around the end of the week, but it's likely he will be activated sometime early next week. The Bahamas native was slashing .229/.291/.403 with seven home runs and 14 steals in 39 games prior to the lengthy IL stint.

The Miami Marlins have won five games in a row, and are 4.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East.