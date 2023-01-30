The Miami Marlins are finalizing a deal that will send Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes and cash considerations to Florida, sources told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Monday. Left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier is heading back to Massachusetts in the deal, per MLB Network’s Craig Mish.

Barnes was designated for assignment by the Sox last week, who are also sending cash to the Marlins in the trade, in a number that’s believed to be near one million dollars.

The Red Sox Marlins swap will see Barnes move to a new organization after the Sox designated him for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Adam Duvall. The right-hander is coming off a rough season and is due $8.38 million in 2023 with an $8 million club option or $2.25 million buyout for 2024.

Miami is expected to pay the majority of Barnes’ salary in 2023, after he struggled to a 4.31 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 39.2 innings in 2022. The Marlins’ decision to take on his salary could suggest he’s in line to fill a high-leverage role out of the bullpen, even if he isn’t the team’s preferred option to close games, per CBS Sports.

Matt Barnes was the Red Sox primary closer in 2021, earning 24 saves, but the 32-year-old lost the job in 2022 and is no longer needed heading into 2023 after the team added Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin in December.

Richard Bleier made 55 appearances for the Marlins in 2022, to the tune of a 3.55 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. The addition of Bleier gives the Red Sox a much-needed left-hander in the bullpen, and he could serve as the team’s setup man in 2023, although he’s unlikely to see too many save opportunities.

Bleier is nearly 36, but the veteran southpaw has registered a 3.09 ERA since the beginning of 2020 and he’s held left-handed batters to a .225/.260/.313 slash line since he first entered the major leagues with the New York Yankees in 2016.