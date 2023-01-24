It seemed as if Yuli Gurriel to the Miami Marlins was a done deal. But talks have reportedly “cooled” as of late, per Jon Heyman.

Heyman also revealed potential landing destinations for Gurriel if he’s unable to come to terms on a contract with Miami.

“Yuli Gurriel’s better hopes beyond the Marlins now might include Astros and Twins. He has likely supporters in both places (Dusty/Crane in Houston, Correa in Minnesota). Astros already signed Abreu but they could find some at-bats for Yuli.”

The Marlins need offensive help. They recently acquired infielder Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins in a trade. Adding Gurriel would provide the Miami lineup with another proven hitter. It would also give the Marlins the back-to-back reigning AL batting title champions, as Gurriel won the title in 2021 and Arraez won it in 2022.

It will be interesting to see if Miami can complete an agreement with Gurriel. With Spring Training right around the corner, Gurriel would surely prefer to sign sooner rather than later.

A return to the Astros could be bittersweet for him. On one hand, Yuli Gurriel would return to the team he’s been with for his entire MLB career. On the other hand, he would have a difficult time finding at-bats amid Jose Abreu’s presence.

The Twins are an interesting landing candidate. But there are other teams around the league that would benefit from adding a player such as Yuli Gurriel.

We will continue to provide updates on Gurriel and the Marlins as they are made available.