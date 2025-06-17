Top prospect Roman Anthony was called up from Triple-A Worcester to the Red Sox just a week ago. Now, he’s already turning heads in the big leagues.

The 21-year-old outfielder delivered a signature moment in just his seventh major-league game. Leading off the top of the first inning, Anthony crushed a 96-mph sinker from Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert over the right-center field wall. The 391-foot blast marked his first career home run and gave Boston an immediate 1-0 lead.

Roman Anthony FIRST CAREER HOMER pic.twitter.com/92DsdfJ8gQ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

For Anthony, the milestone couldn’t have come at a better time. He entered the night just 1-for-19 and riding a 0-for-12 slump.

More significantly, the breakout came a day after Boston traded away longtime slugger Rafael Devers, a move that left a glaring hole in the lineup. Anthony’s early fireworks, therefore, offered a timely jolt to a young Red Sox squad still in search of its identity.

Anthony is ranked as MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 overall prospect in their Top 100 rankings. While Anthony had already flashed his potential in Triple-A, including a 497-foot homer, this was different. It wasn’t just raw power. It was timing, confidence, and a glimpse of what could be the foundation for Boston’s next core.

Boston added to its lead in the third. With two outs, Jarren Duran ripped a triple down the right-field line. Moments later, Abraham Toro followed with an infield single to drive him in, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Article Continues Below

Red Sox's Lucas Giolito is dominant in win over Mariners

Meanwhile, Lucas Giolito (3-1) anchored the win with a dominant performance. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out a season-high 10 batters. His most impressive sequence came in the third, when he escaped a bases-loaded jam by striking out the side, snuffing out the Mariners’ best scoring chance of the night.

The bullpen picked up right where Giolito left off. Justin Wilson, Greg Weissert, and Aroldis Chapman combined for three perfect innings to close it out. Chapman earned his 13th save in 14 chances, sealing Boston’s sixth consecutive win.

With Monday’s win, the Red Sox improved to 38-36 and crept closer to an AL Wild Card spot. Looking ahead, they’ll send Walker Buehler (5-4, 5.01 ERA) to the mound Tuesday with the Mariners countering with Bryan Woo (5-4, 3.39 ERA).

Ultimately, the season has a long way to go, but one thing is certain: Roman Anthony has arrived, and the future for the Red Sox just got a whole lot more exciting.