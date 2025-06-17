When the Boston Red Sox sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a stunning blockbuster trade, the backlash wasn’t directed at the star slugger himself. Instead, the fury of Red Sox Nation boiled over at the team’s leadership—ownership, front office, and even the dugout. ESPN's Buster Olney revealed just how bitter fans have become, sharing texts that read, “They're not even a real organization anymore,” and, “Here we go again. First Mookie. Then Xander. Now Raffy.”

The reaction was raw and intense, and for good reason. Devers had just homered against the Yankees hours before he was yanked from Boston’s traveling party and informed of the trade. Yet through his contract standoff and his reported unwillingness to move from third base to accommodate young talent, fans never turned on him. Unlike the cold receptions legends like Ted Williams and Roger Clemens once received, Devers remained beloved in Boston to the end. The real target of the fans' frustration? Red Sox ownership and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

Much of this distrust traces back to the 2020 trade of Mookie Betts, a generational talent Boston refused to pay. Since then, fans have watched Xander Bogaerts leave, watched winning seasons vanish, and now, they’ve watched Devers walk too. While rival executives praised the return from San Francisco—highlighted by left-hander Kyle Harrison—the consensus in Boston is that management has failed to prioritize winning.

Rafael Devers expected to make Giants debut on Tuesday

Breslow insisted Monday that the move is “in no way signifying a waving of the white flag on 2025,” but many fans aren’t buying it. One executive even said Boston did well “for the long term,” but admitted, “You're not going to replace a hitter like Devers.”

On the player side, Devers reportedly resisted position changes, especially after Boston added All-Star Alex Bregman. He claimed he was promised third base when he signed his $313.5 million deal in 2023—a claim rival evaluators laughed off. “Who could ever promise something like that?” one said.

Meanwhile, Breslow faces criticism not just for the trade, but for his lack of communication. A recent incident where a scout was fired after calling him a “f—ing stiff” on Zoom illustrates internal frustrations. Even manager Alex Cora, who shares a close relationship with Devers, couldn’t sway him to align with the team's needs.

The bottom line: Red Sox fans are fed up, and ownership must take accountability. If John Henry wants to restore trust, it starts with committing to winning and finally keeping the stars that matter most—before it’s too late again.