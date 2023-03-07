The Miami Marlins are continuing to talk to free-agent first baseman Yuli Gurriel even after their first deal fell through, The Athletic Senior MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

The contract would likely be minor-league deal if it was completed.

Talks of Yuli Gurriel to the Marlins took a twist in January. They reportedly “cooled” after it seemed like the two sides had a done deal, according to New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman.

“Yuli Gurriel’s better hopes beyond the Marlins now might include Astros and Twins,” Heyman wrote in a January tweet. “He has likely supporters in both places (Dusty/Crane in Houston, Correa in Minnesota). Astros already signed Abreu but they could find some at-bats for Yuli.”

Yuli Gurriel spent seven years with the Houston Astros, earning 866 hits, 94 home runs and a 0.284 batting average in 801 games and 3,305 plate appearances. He took fourth place in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017, taking spots behind New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Chicago Cubs outfielder Trey Mancini.

The 38-year-old pitcher earned the Golden Glove award as a first baseman in 2021, taking spots with Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, Twins outfielder Joey Gallo and free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel.

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez said it was “hard losing” Yuli Gurriel in January.

“As soon as he signed, I was able to call and say hello to him,” Alvarez said. “We’ve gotten a chance to talk a lot more. I’m super excited for him to be there.

“It was hard losing Yuli [Gurriel], but losing a Cuban and getting a Cuban guy, I feel really excited for him to be here.”

The Marlins were set to finalize a trade that would send pitcher Matt Barnes and cash considerations to Miami in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier.