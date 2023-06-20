Luis Arraez's chase for history has captivated baseball fans everywhere. The Miami Marlins second baseman is hitting .400 through 73 games as he tries to accomplish a feat not seen since 1941 Ted Williams. He just reached that mark again after a gnarly skid.

Arraez got MVP chants during the Marlins' 11-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays as he registered a 5-5 game. He said that the chants took his breath away, according to ESPN.

“My hair stood up. I had to step away and take a deep breath,” Arraez said, via ESPN. “I thank the fans who have come to support us and hopefully they will continue to do so.”

Arraez has just two home runs but has already tallied 102 total hits and an on-base percentage of .450, which leads all players in the majors. He has 35 RBI, 31 runs, 30 games with multiple hits, 21 bases on balls and 15 strikeouts to his name so far. The Marlins acquired Arraez this past offseason and it already looks like one of the very best trades in the history of the franchise.

For Arraez, his quest to do something not seen in over 70 years is fun because of the team around him. The Marlins are playing really well for a team that wasn’t expected to do much this season. With a 13-4 record since the start of June, this could be the point of the season where things really start to look up for Miami.

“This is fun because we're winning and everybody gets hits,” Luis Arraez said, via ESPN. “I'm excited for this team. When we get to the clubhouse, we are a family.”