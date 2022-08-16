Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is undeniably having the best season of his career in 2022. And on Monday night, he joined a few very notable pitchers in team history books.

Alcantara pitched seven innings of four-hit baseball against the San Diego Padres. Furthermore, he allowed no runs, walked two, and struck out seven Padre hitters.

The start marked the eighth outing of his in which he’s thrown seven scoreless innings. With this feat, he tied the late Jose Fernandez for the second most starts of seven scoreless innings in a single season in franchise history.

Former Marlins ace Dontrelle Willis holds the record with nine such starts. He accomplished the feat during the 2005 season.

Willis began his nine-year major league career with the Marlins in 2003. He won the National League Rookie of the Year that year and was an All-Star.

“D-Train” had a career year in 2005. He pitched to a 22-10 record with a 2.63 ERA and 170 strikeouts. The performance certainly helped him finish second in National League Cy Young voting.

The Marlins traded him to the Detroit Tigers in 2007 in the Miguel Cabrera trade. However, Willis struggled in Detroit and was out of the league after the 2011 season.

Fernandez was undeniably a budding star during his time with the Marlins. He won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2013 and finished third in National League Cy Young voting that year as well.

He was an All-Star during the 2016 season when he accomplished this feat. On the morning of September 20, 2016, Fernandez was killed in a pre-dawn boating accident. The Marlins star was just 24 years old.

Alcantara, 26, improved to 11-5 with the Marlins’ 3-0 win over the Padres tonight. His 1.92 ERA ranks second in the majors and paces the National League. Alcantara is an undeniable contender for the National League Cy Young Award.