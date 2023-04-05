A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara got his first win of the season with a blazing performance on the mound Tuesday night in a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins at home.

A day after getting shelled in an 11-1 loss in the series opener versus Minnesota, Marlins pitching made sure it would rebound right away with Alcantara on the hill. But not only did Sandy Alcantara pitch a gem in this game, but he also snatched the lead for most complete game shutouts in the big leagues over the last five years.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Sandy Alcantara’s amazing night ends with complete game shutout against the Twins. Since 2018, Sandy Alcantara now has 4 complete game shutouts, breaking a 6-way tie for the most in MLB over that span.”

Alcantara allowed zero runs and only three hits to the Twins. He struck out five Minnesota hitters and issued just a single walk in 100 pitches thrown (68 strikes).

The 27-year-old Alcantara picked up a no-decision in his first start of the season when he started on Opening Day against the New York Mets at home in which he surrendered three earned runs on three hits with four walks and just two strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work. Any concern about his form after that performance versus the Mets should now be erased following his sterling outing against the Twins.

Sandy Alcantara entered the 2023 season coming off a National League Cy Young-winning campaign. In 2022, he went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and 2.99 FIP across 32 starts with six complete games.