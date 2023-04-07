Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Miami Marlins faced the New York Mets in a jam-packed home opener at Citi Field on Friday afternoon. Edward Cabrera took the mound for the Marlins, although his start didn’t last very long. Cabrera picked just 2.2 innings before being removed, but he twirled a no-hitter while giving up seven walks. That makes the second time since 1990 that a starting pitcher achieved that stat, per Tyler Kepnar of the New York Times.

‘What a bizarre day for the Marlins’ Edward Cabrera. That’s only the second start in MLB since 1990 to last no more than 2.2 innings with seven walks and no hits. (Also Brandon Morrow in 2014.)’

That certainly is an odd stat, and Brandon Morrow is the only other pitcher to do that since 1990. Cabrera’s final line ends with 2,2 IP, zero hits, two runs, seven walks, and four strikeouts.

His seventh and final walk of the day was a baes-loaded one to Mark Canha.

Edward Cabrera's 7th walk of the day gives the Mets their first run of the game pic.twitter.com/15O8YksNNp — SNY (@SNYtv) April 7, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cabrera made his season debut on April 1 against this same Mets team, going four innings with two hits, two runs, and six walks, so control has clearly been an issue for the soon-to-be 25-year-old right-hander. He also threw 85 pitches in the outing on Friday.

In fact, the 13 walks for Cabrera are the second-most for a Marlins starter through the first two outings, although it’s next to a big name.

Edward Cabrera's final line: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 7 BB, 4 K Cabrera has 13 walks over 6.2 innings in two starts. 13 walks are 2nd-most by a #Marlins SP through first two starts of a season. AJ Burnett had 14 in first two starts of 2001 (He threw 15 innings, including a shutout). — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) April 7, 2023

This is definitely not the start to the season Edward Cabrera was hoping for, but the Marlins’ young hurler should use this as a learning experience. Hopefully, Cabrera has better luck next time around.