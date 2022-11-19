Published November 19, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was named the National League Cy Young winner earlier this week in a unanimous voting decision. Now, he’s looking to bring in some more top talent around him in Miami. On Friday night, Alcantara responded to a tweet from Marlins beat reporter Craig Mish, who had floated the idea of bringing former Cardinals flamethrower Alex Reyes to South Beach.

Mish was full of praise for Reyes, who had recently been let go by the Cardinals, describing him as having “some of the best stuff I’ve ever seen.”

In response, Alcantara said “We need that guy,” indicating he’d be fully supportive of the Marlins should they opt to pursue the once-highly-touted right-hander.

Talent has never come under question for Reyes, however, it’s his availability that’s been something of a concern, and should be for Alcantara and the Marlins, too. Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Reyes has featured in more than 15 games just once. He missed the entire 2017 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery. After just one appearance in 2018, Reyes once again underwent the knife for season-ending surgery — this time to alleviate a back injury.

From 2019-2020, Reyes featured in a total of 19 games. In 2021, he made the NL All-Star team after making 69 relief appearances with a 3.24 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 72.1 innings. He did not pitch in 2022 after undergoing shoulder surgery in May which once again cut his season short.

While he’s a highly talented pitcher and former Cardinals top prospect, his health concerns prompted the organization to move on from him. The Marlins would certainly be an intriguing landing spot for Alex Reyes, who is still just 28 years old, and when healthy, is among the top relief pitchers in the sport. Alcantara is on board with the move, so perhaps the Marlins front office will take their Cy Young winner’s suggestion into consideration.