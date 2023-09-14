With the 2023 MLB regular season coming to an end, the Miami Marlins are trying their best to snag a Wild Card spot. Entering Thursday, Miami sits a half-game back of the final spot in what figures to be a wild race for the last couple of playoff spots. However, the Marlins might be without Sandy Alcantara for the remainder of the season after the latest injury update, per Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald.

‘Per #Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, Sandy Alcantara’s MRI revealed a UCL sprain. Skip non-committal about a return for Alcantara this season but noted “watching him throw is a good thing. It’s a progression. We’re going to watch it every day and go from there.”'

This isn't the update the Marlins were hoping for, and it sure doesn't sound like Alcantara will be able to make a return when the 15-day IL stint is up. On the year, he has gone 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA and pitched well in his most recent start, throwing eight innings and giving up two earned runs against the Washington Nationals as he got the win.

There is still hope for Sandy Alcantara to return, and if the Marlins do make the playoffs, having him healthy would be a huge boost. He was also seen throwing in front of Marlins coaches and training staff as they decide what to do.

#Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara proceeding with his throwing progression here in Milwaukee under the watchful eyes of pitching coach Mel Stottylemyre Jr. and the Marlins training staff. pic.twitter.com/hrZLJ6YIAM — Noah Berger🧩🚂 (@Trainboy100) September 14, 2023

It will be worth monitoring Alcantara's injury for the next week or two until the Marlins make a final decision on what to do.