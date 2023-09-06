There's never a good time for an injury, but injuries to two key players on the Miami Marlins roster could derail their hopes of a playoff berth. The Marlins placed Sandy Alcantara and Jorge Soler on the 15 and 10-day injured list on Wednesday, the team announced.

Alcantara, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, will be out for at least two weeks with a right forearm flexor strain. Though his overall numbers for the season don’t resemble that of a Cy Young winner, he's pitched very well since the All-Star break.

Alcantara has a 3.20 ERA in 10 starts in the second half. That stretch includes six quality starts and two complete games. Overall this season he has a 4.14 ERA in 28 starts. He's tossed the second-most innings of any pitcher in the league.

Soler was an All-Star for the first time this season and leads the Marlins in home runs, RBIs and runs scored. He hits the shelf with a right oblique strain. He had an OPS over .900 with 10 home runs in the month of August.

The Marlins have vaulted themselves back into the National League wild card race by ripping off five wins in a row. They are currently a half-game out of the sixth and final spot in the NL playoff picture. These injuries no doubt hurt their chances, but if they can stay afloat for a couple of weeks and Sandy Alcantara or Jorge Soler can return, there's a shot they can sneak in.

Miami's pitching depth is good enough to make up for Alcanatara's absence, but the offense has a lot of slack to pick up with Soler out of the lineup.