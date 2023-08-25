The Miami Marlins are currently going through a brutal case of growing pains in the second half of the 2023 MLB season. They have lost six of their last eight games, after already having separate losing streaks of five and eight games since the All-Star Break. And yet, the Fish are still in contention for a National League Wild Card spot.

Miami's standing in the postseason race is made even more improbable by the fact that reigning Cy Young Sandy Alcantara has an ERA above 4.00 and multiple key players have been out either the entirety or most of the year. Well Marlins fans, that might soon be changing after the latest round of injury updates.

#Marlins injury report: – Barnes back in Miami to continue rehab – Bender continues to throw bullpens – Brazoban here in loanDepot to continue rehab – Avisail Garcia had an MRI confirming the hamstring strain – Trevor Rogers is playing catch – Sixto Sánchez will throw… — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) August 25, 2023

Most notably, pitcher Sixto Sanchez is going to throw live batting practice on Saturday and lefty Trevor Rogers is playing catch, according to Fish on First's Kevin Barral. While the staff has remained strong, both of these young and promising starters have been missed. Sanchez, in particular, is looking to complete quite the arduous road back to the MLB. The 25-year-old was the central component in the J.T. Realmuto trade with the Philadelphia Phillies and enjoyed a solid 2020 rookie campaign. He has not taken the mound since.

Shoulder injuries have devastatingly cost him a big chunk of his career and denied fans the pleasure of seeing him join this budding core of Miami pitchers. Rogers is also a part of that group and was hoping to regain his 2021 All-Star form this year. He has been out since April with a left biceps strain.

Ideally, these two hurlers can make a late-season comeback and give manager Skip Schumaker some ever-important depth. Additionally, veteran reliever Matt Barnes is still rehabbing a hip injury, Anthony Bender is throwing more bullpen sessions and Huascar Brazoban is working his way back at loanDepot Park. Avisail Garcia just returned to the injured list with a hamstring strain after missing three months of action earlier in the season with lower back tightness. His brutal 2023 rages on.

It will be tough to incorporate Sixto Sanchez, Trevor Rogers or any of these players back onto the roster before game No. 162, but fans could use a burst of positivity all the same. Having a healthy squad for 2024 is imperative, but this city does not want to revert back to the tired “wait till next year” line. Not when a postseason berth is dangling right above their heads.