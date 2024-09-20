While the focus was understandably on Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani on Thursday, there was a team on the other end of Ohtani's historic day at the plate. The Miami Marlins ended up losing 20-4 and allowed Ohtani to go 6-6 with three home runs, 10 RBI, two doubles, four runs scored and two steals as he became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

After the game, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker gave a blunt response about his team's role in Ohtani's historic performance to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald.

“Good day for baseball, bad day for the Marlins,” Schumaker said.

Schumaker is absolutely right. It was a good day for baseball. Ohtani went into the day with 49 steals and 48 home runs. The entire baseball world was watching as Ohtani stole his 50th and 51st bases and hit his 49th, 50th and 51st home runs as he made history.

It was also an incredibly bad day for the Marlins, who have struggled all season after making the postseason last year. While they allowed Ohtani to beat them almost all on his own, they also gave up 10 other runs beyond the 10 that Ohtani batted in.

Rookie outfielder Andy Pages went 2-5 with three RBI, a double, a walk and three runs scored. Shortstop Tommy Edman went 2-5 with two RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Third baseman Max Muncy went 2-3 with one RBI, two walks and four runs scored. Marlins starter Edward Cabrera was knocked out early, giving up seven runs just 2 1/3 innings. The Marlins offense, despite putting up a somewhat-respectable four runs, was only able to muster up four hits.

Miami Marlins struggles during the 2024 season

Expectations were high for the Marlins heading into 2024 following a surprise postseason appearance in 2023. However, it was impossible for the Marlins to dig themselves out the hole they dug for themselves after they began the season with nine-straight losses. Injuries to their starting pitchers, like former NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez and Jesus Luzardo, who the Marlins expected to rely on to try and get back to the postseason, were also devastating.

The Marlins have also sold hard, trading away their top players like infielder Luis Arraez, now-third baseman Jazz Chisholm and relievers A.J. Puk and Tanner Scott.

After Thursday's beat down, the Marlins now have a 56-97 record, the worst in the National League and the second-worst in all of baseball behind just the Chicago White Sox, who are approaching the MLB-record of 120 losses.