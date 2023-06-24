The halfway point of the 2023 MLB season is almost here, and Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez isn't slowing down his pursuit of history. Arraez increased his batting average to .402 Friday in the Marlins' 3-1 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Marlins manager Skip Schumacher is almost at a loss for words regarding Luis Arraez's .400 batting average.

“I’m not even really sure how to explain it,” Schumacher said after Arraez went 3-for-4 in the Marlins' loss. “I keep repeating myself. But I’m in awe of the lefty, the righty, the velo, the spin, the game situation, up by a lot, down by a lot, leverage situations, he just comes through. It’s so impressive to hear him talk in hitters’ meetings, watch his routine and obviously during the game.”

Arraez's batting average dipped below .400 briefly during Friday's game. It didn't stay there for long. The Marlins' infielder slapped a single to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning to get back to the .400 mark. Two innings later, Arraez lined a single into center field for a .402 average.

If it's possible, Arraez might be getting better as the season moves along. When the Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies on May 24, Arraez's average fell to .371. He's recorded 40 hits in 89 at-bats since that game, increasing his average by 31 points in exactly one month.

Arraez is almost certain to win his second straight batting title. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is a very distant second in the race for the 2023 NL Battin Title, hitting .329.

Can the Marlins' star actually hit .400 through 162 games? Only a few players have seriously flirted withdo so for an entire season since Ted Williams last did it in 1941.

Tony Gwynn finished the strike-shortened 1994 season with a .394 average. In 1980, George Brett landed on .390.