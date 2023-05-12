The Miami Marlins are set to open up a new era in franchise history on Friday, as prized prospect Eury Perez will make his MLB debut in the team’s home matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Marlins called up Perez following his promising start to the season with the organization’s Double-A team in the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The right-hander has recorded a 2.32 ERA in 31.0 innings pitched with the Blue Wahoos this year.

Perez, who is listed at the No. 10 spot in MLB Pipeline’s prospect rankings, was picked up at the Miami International Airport by Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara on Thursday. The two have formed a close bond over the past year, and they trained together during the offseason.

During their car ride to the hotel, Alcantara took some time to share some much-needed advice with Perez ahead of the rookie’s start against Cincinnati.

“Just enjoy the moment, because this is going to be the one time in a lifetime, and you only live it once,” Alcantara told Perez. “After tomorrow, you are a major leaguer from there on. When you are out there on the mound, just do the same thing you were doing in the minors.”

A car convo like no other. pic.twitter.com/t5Msnemw7m — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 12, 2023

At 20 years and 27 days on Friday, Perez will become the youngest pitcher to start in the majors since Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Julio Urias made his debut in 2016.