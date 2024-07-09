Trevor Rogers takes the mound for the Miami Marlins as they face the Houston Astros. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Astros prediction and pick.

Marlins-Astros Projected Starters

Trevor Rogers vs. Ronel Blanco

Trevor Rogers (1-9) with a 4.91 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP

Last Start: Rogers went just three innings in his last start, giving up five hits and three walks. Two runs were scored as Rogers took the loss to the Red Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Rogers is 1-4 in seven starts on the road. He has a 4.71 ERA and a .281 opponent batting average on the road.

Ronel Blanco (8-3) with a 2.53 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP.

Last Start: Blanco went 5.2 innings, giving up four hits and two walks. Two runs were scored as Blanco took the no-decision against the Blue Jays.

2024 Home Splits: In eight home starts, Blanco is 3-2 with a 2.61 ERA. He has an opponent batting average of just .189 at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Astros Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +188

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 8.5 (+104)

Under: 8.5 (-128)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

TV: BSFL/SCHN

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 23rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging percentage. Bryan De La Cruz leads the way. He is hitting .237 this year with a .286 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 42 RBIs this year while scoring 38 times. Jazz Chisholm has also been solid this year. He is hitting .255 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. Chisholm has ten home runs and 40 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 17 bases and scored 37 times. Rounding out the top bats is Josh Bell. He is hitting .229 on the year with eight home runs and 27 RBIs. He has scored 31 times in the year.

Jake Burger has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .208 in the last week but has two home runs and four RBIs. Further, he has scored three times. Also having a solid week is Jesus Sanchez. He is hitting .333 over the last week. He also has a double, a triple, two home runs, and four RBIs. Sanchez has scored three times this week. Scoring a lot in the last week is Vidal Brujan. He is hitting just ..150 in the last week, but has two RBIs, a stolen base, and scored six times in the last week.

Only one member of the Marlins has ever faced Ronel Blanco. Nick Gordon has one plate appearance against Blanco, having a walk.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are tenth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting first in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. Yordan Alvarez leads the way. He is hitting .298 on the year with a .382 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 50 RBIS while scoring 56 times this year. Meanwhile, Yanier Diaz is also having a solid year. He is hitting .284 this year with a .311 on-base percentage. Diaz has seven home runs, with 45 RBIs and 38 runs scored. Jose Altuve is also having a solid year. He is hitting .309 on the year with a .359 on-base percentage. Altuve has 13 home runs, 41 RBIs, and has scored 53 times.

Yordan Alvarez is also hot at the dish. He is hitting .368 in the last week with a .538 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and nine RBIs while scoring eight times in the last six games. Meanwhile, Jeremy Pena has been solid in the last week as well. He is hitting .296 in the last week with two home runs and six RBIs. Rounding out the hot bats is Alex Bregman. Bregman is hitting .286 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. He has also scored four times in the last week.

Only one current member of the Astros has ever faced Trevor Rodgers. He has two at-bats, having one hit, a double. He also drove in a run on the double.

Final Marlins-Astros Prediction & Pick

Ronel Blanco is currently fifth in the majors in ERA while sitting tenth in the majors in WHIP this year. He is also 14th in the majors in wins this year. He has been great at home as well. Meanwhile, the Marlins offense has not been good. They are not getting on base much and they have had trouble scoring all year. Take the Astros to get the win in this one.

Final Marlins-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (-102)