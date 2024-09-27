ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague play to finish the season as the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Marlins-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Yariel Rodriguez

Undecided (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA …

Last Start:

2024 Road Splits:

Yariel Rodriguez (1-7) with a 4.41 ERA and a 1.32

Last Start: Rodriguez went four innings, giving up four hits, three walks, and a home run. He gave up three runs in the loss to the Rays.

2024 Home Splits: Rodriguez is 0-2 in seven starts with a 5.10 ERA and a .233 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Blue Jays Odds

Miami Marlins: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Toronto Blue Jays: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Over: TBD

Under: TBD

How to Watch Marlins vs. Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 PM ET/ 12:07 PM PT

TV: BSFL/Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 28th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 17th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Jake Burger has led the way this year. He is hitting .248 on the year with a .300 on-base percentage. Burger has 29 home runs, 74 RBIS, and 65 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Jesus Sanchez is hitting .251 this year with a .310 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 54 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Otto Lopez. He is hitting .265 this year with six home runs, 38 RBIs, and 47 runs scored.

Jake Burger has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .346 in the last week with two home runs, seven RBIs, and three runs scored. Jonah Bride has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .348 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats this week is Xavier Edwards. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a .423 with three RBIs and four runs scored. The Marlins are hitting .257 in the last week with six home runs and 25 runs in the last six games.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .325 this year with a .398 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 30 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 98 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Alejandro Kirk has also been solid this year. He is hitting .253 on the year with a .318 on-base percentage. He has five home runs, 54 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. George Springer rounds out the top bats of the year. Springer is hitting .219 this year with a .301 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 56 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 15 bases and scored 73 times in the year.

Alejandro Kirk has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .350 in the last week with a .409 on-base percentage. He has five RBIs and two runs scored in the last week. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .385 in the last week. He has three RBIs and a run scored in the last week. Rounding out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .500 in the last week, with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The Blue Jays are hitting .236 in the last week. they have just one home run and have scored 17 runs in the last week.

Final Marlins-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Yuiriel Rodriguez has been solid as of late. He did give up three runs in his last outing, but he went 16.1 innings giving up just five runs in his last four starts. Still, the Blue Jays are just 1-3 in those four games. The Marlins have scored just over four runs per game as of late though. Still, the Blue Jays have been awful at the plate as of late. They are scoring under three runs a game in the last week. In the last ten games, the over has hit just twice. With Rodriguez pitching well, and the Blue Jays struggling at the plate, take the under in this one.

Final Marlins-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Under