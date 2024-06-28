The Miami Marlins will continue their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Marlins-Phillies prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Marlins-Phillies Projected Starters

Roddery Munoz vs. Aaron Nola

Roddery Munoz (1-3) with a 5.80 ERA

Last Start: Munoz went six innings in his last outing, allowing four earned runs on six hits in a loss to the Kansas City Royals.

2024 Road Splits: Munoz is still searching for a win on the road, as he is 0-2 with a 4.98 ERA through four starts away from LoanDepot Park.

Aaron Nola (9-3) with a 3.39 ERA

Last Start: Nola was brilliant in his last outing, going seven innings while allowing one earned run on six hits in a win over the Detroit Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: Nola has been slightly worse at home, going 4-2 with a 3.56 ERA over nine starts at Citizens Bank Park.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Phillies Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +200

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Phillies

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: NSPPH and Bally Sports Florida

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are one of the worst teams in baseball. Unfortunately, nothing has gone right for the team from South Florida. The offense has been atrocious, and the pitching has not been great, either.

The offense is second-to-last in on-base percentage, runs, and slugging percentage. Additionally, they are last in home runs and 23rd in batting average.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been one of the steady forces in the lineup. So far, he was batting .260 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 36 runs coming into the weekend. Bryan De La Cruz started the season strong. However, it has been a struggle since, and he is currently hitting .245 with 14 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 36 runs. Josh Bell has not had as much power as he could have. Significantly, he is batting .243 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs, and 29 runs. It has not been a good season for Jake Burger, either. Unfortunately, he is hitting just .219 with seven home runs, 27 RBIs, and 24 runs.

Munoz leads a rotation that is the third-worst in baseball in team ERA. Then, it does not get any easier when he turns it over to a bullpen that is 19th in baseball in team ERA. The Marlins have not had much success finding coherent pitching, which is one significant reason why they have fallen into last place.

The Marlins will cover the spread if they can solve Nola early and prevent him from getting into a groove. Then, Munoz needs to avoid making mistakes.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are the best team in baseball. They have the top mark in the majors and have continued playing well even while enduring some injuries at specific points this season. But they have full health, and everyone is rearing to go. Ultimately, this offense is exceptional.

Philadelphia ranks third in batting average and runs. Likewise, they are second in on-base percentage, fourth in home runs, and fifth in slugging percentage. They have some of the best players in the world, including one slugger who is continuing to destroy the baseball.

Bryce Harper has been producing at the plate and on the field. Moreover, he just remains so consistent and elite. Harper is currently batting .303 with 20 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 52 runs. Assuming he stays healthy, his current trajectory has him finishing with 40 home runs, 108 RBIs, and 105 runs.

Trea Turner recently returned and steadily increased his strength after missing several weeks with a hamstring injury. Yet, he remains amazing all over the place, hitting .333 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, and 35 runs. In fact, he reached base three times on Thursday against the Marlins, displaying his versatility. Kyle Schwarber also offers power, batting .250 with 17 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 60 runs.

Nola leads the best rotation in all of baseball. Even if he has to come out of the game after six innings, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is fifth in baseball in team ERA.

The Phillies will cover the spread if Nola can be as dominant as usual. Then, Turner and Harper must continue their steady production.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Marlins have not played well at all. Yes, they found a way to win the series' first game. Miami has oddly done well against Nola. Somehow, he is 5-10 with a 3.58 ERA over 23 games against the Marlins in his career. But we see things going differently in this one. The Phillies are too good of a team to falter with their ace on the mound at home against the worst team in their division. While stranger things have happened, we do see the Phillies covering.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-111)