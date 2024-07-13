The Miami Marlins will continue their three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at the Great American Ballpark. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Marlins-Reds prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Marlins-Reds Projected Starters

Edward Cabrera vs. Andrew Abbott

Edward Cabrera (1-2) with a 6.84 ERA

Last Start: Cabrera struggled in his last outing, lasting 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs, four hits, striking out four, and walking one in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Cabrera has been atrocious on the road, going 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA over two starts away from LoanDepot Park.

Andrew Abbott (9-6) with a 3.06 ERA

Last Start: Abbott was outstanding in his last outing, hurling seven shutout innings, allowing three hits, striking eight, and walking out two in a win over the Colorado Rockies.

2024 Home Splits: Abbott has done slightly better at home, going 4-3 with a 2.80 ERA over eight starts at the Great American Ballpark,

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Reds Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +140

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Reds

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are one of the worst teams in baseball. Sadly, everything that could go wrong has gone wrong this season, as they have struggled all over the place. Despite their struggles, they still have some players who can do some damage at the plate.

Jazz Chisolm is still as patient as ever, leading the team in walks with 18. Additionally, he has clobbered 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. Bryan De La Cruz leads the team in home runs and RBIs. Currently, he has 16 home runs and 44 RBIs. The only other threat in the lineup is Jesus Sanchez. Ultimately, he has 10 home runs and 34 RBIs.

Cabrera is just not getting the job done. Unfortunately, he has not gotten past the fifth inning and has often struggled to get past the fourth inning. That makes life difficult for an inconsistent bullpen that has been hot and cold. Ultimately, their relievers rank 15th in team ERA. Tanner Scott is not that much better as a closer, as he has notched just 13 saves this season.

The Marlins will cover the spread if Chisolm can get on base and set things in motion for De La Cruz and Sanchez to drive him in. More importantly, it will help Cabrera, who needs all the help he can get.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are still technically in the playoff race. However, they need a lot to right to have a chance despite trailing by only three games. Cincinnati also has dealt with injuries to key players, as Matt McLain has not played a regular-season game yet, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand is out for the season. Therefore, others have to step up and be productive, and the Reds have some players who can do that, including one of the best in the game.

Elly De La Cruz set a team record recently by stealing his 45th base before the All-Star Break after snagging second and third base in the same inning. Furthermore, he also leads the team in home runs and walks. De La Cruz came into the weekend with 15 home runs and 44 walks. Therefore, expect him to be the wildcard to propel the Reds in this one.

Jeimer Candelario has been solid, with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs. Meanwhile, Spencer Steer has also been good at the plate, with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs. The Reds have liked what they have gotten from Jonathan India, who is second on the team with 43 walks.

Abbott has been sensational lately, getting a quality start in two straight outings. He hopes to do it again against one of the weakest lineups in baseball. Once he is done for the day, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is seventh in baseball in team ERA. Moreover, they are more than comfortable handing the ball to Alexis Diaz in the ninth, as he currently has 19 saves.

The Reds will cover the spread if De La Cruz can spark the offense and inspire his teammates. Then, they need another rock-solid outing from Abbott.

Final Marlins-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Marlins are the worst team in baseball at covering the spread, as they are 41-52. Conversely, the Reds are the best team in the majors at covering the spread with a 52-41 mark. When you factor that plus the pitching matchup, you can see why the Reds would be the heavy favorite. Consequently, the Marlins do not have enough firepower on most days to keep up with teams. While the Reds are not an elite team, their starter is solid and will do enough to help them cover the spread.

Final Marlins-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+134)